Arsenal are mulling over making a deadline day bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

The Gunners were rocked with crucial injuries to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka ahead of the January transfer window, but have found trying to sign a replacement in the January transfer window difficult to come by.

Given the deadline for Premier League clubs to sign players is at 11pm, the north Londoners face a race against time to add to Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of a busy climax to the 2024/2025 season.

Arsenal Given Encouragement Over Watkins Move

The Gunners feel Aston Villa's transfer business could have opened things up

After news broke that Arsenal had made an enquiry to sign Watkins last week, talks over a potential stunning move ramped up on social media, but comments from the likes of Villa boss Unai Emery has certainly seemed to suggest that a deal was unlikely.

However, according to Delaney, Arsenal feel that Villa's transfer business - including the likes of Jhon Duran's big-money exit and Marcus Rashford's arrival on loan - sees them sailing closely to the PSR limits, and think a bid for the £130k-a-week earning Watkins could test the waters.

Delaney adds that Arsenal spoke to their Premier League counterparts Villa over a deal around £40m, but that an offer in the region of £60m could be enough to get it done. Given Villa will have little time to scour the market for a replacement, the Midlands club may well set their stalls out on ekeing the biggest money possible for the Gunners.