Arsenal are open to selling Kieran Tierney this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The left-back has lost his place in the team to Oleksandr Zinchenko and is now being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Arsenal transfer news — Kieran Tierney

Kaya Kaynak of football.london recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will consider letting Tierney go in the next transfer window if the right offer comes in.

If the 25-year-old does leave the Emirates, one potential destination could be Newcastle.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have made Tierney a target as Eddie Howe looks to bring in a new left-back.

In terms of how much he could cost, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed in his CaughtOffside column that Arsenal may demand up to £40m for their defender this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Kieran Tierney and Arsenal?

Jones has doubts about Tierney's future at Arsenal, questioning whether he actually fits Mikel Arteta's system.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think they're keen to get his wages off, but I think that they are very open to the prospect of him leaving. I think that they are happy with him as a player.

"I think that he's a good player and they're completely content with the levels he can play at, but I don't think he fully fits the system."

Is anyone else interested in Kieran Tierney?

Earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that Aston Villa are also in the race to sign Tierney.

The Villans moving for the Scotland international would be an interesting development, as they've just signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis and still have Lucas Digne on their books, a really experienced Premier League defender.

If the latter leaves Villa Park, perhaps you can't rule it out, but you'd have to make Newcastle favourites for Tierney's signature at this moment in time.

The Tyneside club are likely to be in Europe next season, maybe even in the Champions League, so that will obviously make them an attractive destination.

Whatever the case, be it Newcastle, Villa or someone else, Tierney probably needs a transfer this summer if he wants to be a starter again.

As per Transfermarkt, he's only made four starts in the Premier League this season, with Arteta preferring Zinchenko. And with Arsenal winning, it's hard to imagine the Spaniard making any big changes to his first XI.

All in all, then, it looks like Tierney's time in north London could be coming to an end.