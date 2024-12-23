Arsenal could emerge as surprise suitors for Barcelona forward Dani Olmo in 2025 amid his uncertain future at Camp Nou, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Olmo’s representatives are reportedly maintaining ‘regular and positive contacts’ with Emirates chiefs ahead of the January transfer window, where the Spanish international’s time at Barcelona could come to an unexpected end.

Reports in Spain have recently claimed the Catalan side could lose Olmo just six months after he joined them for £52m from RB Leipzig, as they are yet to register him for the second part of the season.

With Barcelona’s financial issues already well documented, it has emerged that the 'genius' 26-year-old has only been registered in La Liga until December 31, and there are concerns he will not be able to play for Hansi Flick’s side next year.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Olmo can leave as a free agent if he’s not re-registered by the Catalan giants due to a clause in his contract, meaning interested clubs could soon be presented with an opportunity to sign the Euro 2024 winner for free in the January window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olmo has made 15 appearances for Barcelona since joining, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Tavolieri has claimed Manchester City are also eyeing Olmo’s situation keenly, and his sudden availability could force Pep Guardiola to reconsider his priorities in January, despite the long-standing interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

At Arsenal, the uncertainty surrounding the new sporting director could make it difficult for the Gunners to pursue and convince Olmo to join.

The Gunners have been rocked by sporting director Edu’s departure in November and have yet to appoint a replacement, despite links with the likes of Dan Ashworth and Roberto Olabe.

Edu’s former assistant, Jason Ayto, has stepped into the role temporarily and is now likely to oversee Arsenal’s winter business next month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-12-24.