Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha and have held initial talks to understand his situation at Molineux, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners, alongside Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa, are said to be among Cunha’s admirers ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian forward also has interest from abroad, with Serie A duo AC Milan and Napoli also monitoring him.

According to CaughtOffside, Wolves are hoping to fend off interest from rival English clubs by offering the 25-year-old a new contract on improved terms, with his current one expiring in June 2027.

Wolves are determined to keep their top goalscorer this season as they aim to survive relegation, sitting 18th in the Premier League table after 13 games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had initial contacts to gather information on Cunha recently and could soon take steps to move ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 13 league appearances for Wolves this season.

According to recent reports, Wolves have no plans to sell any of their key players in January amid their ongoing struggles in the Premier League.

The Molineux outfit have struggled to replace captain Max Kilman and winger Pedro Neto after their departures in the summer and are looking to keep the core of the current first-team squad intact in early 2025.

Cunha, who has 'sensational football IQ', has been in impressive form lately, managing seven goal contributions in his last five Premier League appearances.

The £60m-rated ‘elite’ forward has become a fan favourite ever since making his move to England from Atletico Madrid in July 2023, and his departure in January would be a significant blow for Gary O’Neil and Wolves’ survival hopes.

Despite their positive run of results in November, Wolves still have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 32 goals in their first 13 games.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 7 Assists 3 Expected goals 3.2 Expected assisted goals 3.9 Minutes played 1,065

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.