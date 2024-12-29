Arsenal are showing serious interest in Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and have held talks with the defender, as per CaughtOffside. The English left-back has been reluctant to commit his future to the Eagles amid several European clubs setting their sights on him.

Mitchell's contract expires next summer, and he'll be a free agent if Palace can't convince him to extend his stay at Selhurst Park. He's been a prominent member of Oliver Glasner's side this season, appearing in all their 18 Premier League games.

The 25-year-old is free to talk to clubs from abroad in January due to his contractual situation, and he's on several European giants' radars. Atletico Madrid are monitoring the two-cap England international, and he could reunite with his ex-Palace teammate Conor Gallagher at the Wanda Metropolitano.

AC Milan and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Mitchell, and he's also held talks with the Blaugrana over a potential move to Camp Nou. If he were to stay put in the Premier League, the Emirates is a possible destination as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence.

Tyrick Mitchell Premier League Stats Appearances 18 Assists 3 Key Passes 1.2 Big Chances Created 7 Accurate Long Balls 1.4 (36%) Accurate Crosses 0.7 (20%) Interceptions Per Game 0.4 Tackles Per Game 2.8 Possession Won 0.4 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.9 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (50%) Ground Duels Won 3.9 (61%) Aerial Duels Won 0.7 (55%)

Arsenal In Talks With Palace's Mitchell

The English full-back could replace Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mitchell was perhaps unfortunate to miss out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2024 after a fine 2023-24 campaign with Palace. He's earned a reputation as one of the Premier League's most reliable full-backs and now has experience at the top level.

A versatile left-back who can also play as a wing-back, he is seen as an upgrade on Zinchenko, who has faltered over the past year. The Ukrainian's spell with the Gunners could be over, and he might be a player Arteta considers cashing in on in the coming transfer windows.

Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, but he's dealt with a recurring knee problem. Arteta could swoop for Mitchell and rotate between the duo, especially given Calafiori can also play in central defence.

The North Londoners risk missing out on him next month, though, if a club from abroad can strike a pre-contract agreement. The ex-Brentford academy starlet, dubbed 'a true gem', might be tempted to remain in the English capital where his family resides.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.