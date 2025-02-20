Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to the Saudi Pro League to fix his striking woes at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners look to claw back some advantage in the Premier League title race - with former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino reportedly earmarked as a potential target, amid his own nightmares in the Middle East with Al-Ahli.

Firmino joined Al-Ahli 18 months ago after he ran his Liverpool contract down once Jurgen Klopp left, but a third-placed finish in the league last time out has been followed up by a worse run this season, with Matthias Jaissle's side currently sitting fifth in the league table, 14 points from leaders Al-Ittihad. Having been left out of their registered squad, he's looking for a move back to Europe - and Arsenal could be the team to offer him a route back to the Premier League.

Report: Roberto Firmino 'Considered' For Arsenal Move

The Brazilian is itching for a return to the Premier League

The report from Spanish outlet Fichajes states that Firmino has reached the end of his time with Al-Ahli after an inconsistent spell in Saudi Arabia - and he's decided to turn his career around via a return to the Premier League.

As a result, he could opt for a move to Arsenal, who are in need of new attackers due to the injury crisis that has ravaged their front line in recent weeks, having seen both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ruled out by injury.

The former Liverpool man left Anfield after an eight-year spell on Merseyside in the summer of 2023, finishing his Reds career with 111 goals in 362 appearances - but despite racking up 18 goals in 59 outings for the Jeddah-based outfit, he's itching for a return to England after Al-Ahli left him out of their squad for the Saudi Pro League.

Roberto Firmino's Liverpool statistics - record by competition Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 256 82 51 Champions League 59 23 15 Europa League 13 1 3 FA Cup 14 2 3 League Cup 14 1 2

With Firmino considering terminating his contract with the hopes of a Premier League comeback, Arsenal are the best option for the 32-year-old. Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli means that midfield options have had to be drafted out wide, with Ethan Nwaneri in particular playing out of position - and that has left Arteta needing to improvise.

But with Firmino's Saudi future looking bleak, the Gunners' recruitment team have 'opened the door' to bringing Firmino into their ranks - and although there are options in the MLS or a return to Brazil, the attacker's success in England means that his objective is to return to UK shores to continue where he left off at Liverpool.

Firmino Would be an Astute Signing For Arsenal

The Gunners would be adding quality and experience in one fell swoop

Firmino moving to Arsenal would make sense for a myriad of reasons. The creative Brazilian already has Premier League experience in abundance, having made 256 top-flight outings under Klopp after becoming one of Brendan Rodgers' last signings before he was sacked just two months into Firmino's tenure on Merseyside.

Coupled with over 50 Brazil caps, Firmino also won three domestic cups with the Reds, alongside the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto Firmino has 17 goals in 55 caps for Brazil's national team.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have failed to win a major honour in almost five years, and Firmino's experience and availability up front could prove invaluable for Arteta, who is desperate to add silverware to his trophy cabinet.

Despite Arsenal's strong performances in recent years, their lack of honours under the Spaniard is the next step to make his side successful.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.

