Arsenal are ready to let Aaron Ramsdale leave on loan this summer amid interest from Newcastle and Southampton, according to talkSPORT.

The Gunners have completed the £27million permanent signing of David Raya this summer, after the Spaniard took the number one spot from Ramsdale following his loan move from Brentford last season.

Ramsdale was limited to just six appearances in the Premier League as a result, and wants more regular game time in the upcoming campaign to get his career back on track.

Newcastle United Want to Sign Aaron Ramsdale

Eddie Howe has already signed two shot-stoppers

Ramsdale penned a new five-year deal last summer before Raya's arrival, putting him on wages of "well in excess of £100k per week" until 2028.

That has seen the Gunners value him at around £35million, and the Magpies are interested in a deal as they look for competition for number one Nick Pope, with Martin Dubravka set to move on.

Aaron Ramsdale 2023/24 season stats Games 6 Goals conceded 5 Clean sheets 2 Saves 9 Save percentage 64.3%

However the club have already signed Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest and veteran stopper John Ruddy on a free transfer, which puts some doubt on a deal that would take Ramsdale to join up with Eddie Howe once again.

With Nick Pope also fit again following shoulder surgery that saw him miss much of the second half of the season, Howe must make a decision on if he still wants to progress with a deal.

Southampton are also interested after their promotion back to the Premier League, although the England international is not close to joining any club as it stands.

The £35million valuation is a bit of a problem for interested clubs and in a shock twist, if no buyers are found the north London club are open to listening to a loan deal.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Aaron Ramsdale played every minute of the 2022/23 season for Arsenal.

Arsenal Sign New Goalkeeper to Replace Ramsdale

Tommy Stetford has joined from Ajax

Mikel Arteta has seemingly already planned for Ramsdale's exit from the Emirates after completing the signing of highly-rated Ajax sensation Tommy Stetford.

The 18 year-old has joined the club to strengthen the goalkeeper department but with Raya having won the Golden Glove last season the number one jersey will be his to lose.

GMS sources revealed earlier in this transfer window that Ramsdale was expected to lead an exodus at Arsenal, with up to ten first-team players expected to be moved on.

GMS sources understand that Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cedric Soares, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Kieran Tierney are expected to leave the club, with Albert Sambi Lokonga already completing a move to Sevilla.

Leicester have already opened talks with Nelson, while Crystal Palace and Fulham are currently in a battle to sign playmaker Smith Rowe with both teams having bids rejected.

