Highlights Arsenal are open to player sales this summer including academy graduate Reiss Nelson

Outgoings will be just as important as incomings for the Gunners this transfer window

Nelson is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of West Ham and Nottingham Forest

Arsenal are open to the departure of academy graduate Reiss Nelson this summer as they consider player sales, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners were title contenders once again last season, although they narrowly missed out on the prize to rivals Manchester City. It’s been an impressive rise for the North London club in recent years under manager Mikel Arteta, as they re-established themselves as a top-four team in the Premier League following a six-year absence.

However, this summer will be significant for the Arsenal boss as they’re tasked with closing the gap on City. Pep Guardiola’s side have won four league titles on the bounce and the Gunners are one of a few clubs currently capable of challenging them.

Arsenal ‘open’ to Nelson departure

He’s currently under contract until 2027

According to Romano, Arsenal are in no rush to bring players through the door as they await the right opportunities in the market. In his Daily Briefing, the journalist outlined that player sales will be important and Nelson is among the names worth keeping an eye on.

The 24-year-old is a product of Arsenal's academy having joined the club at nine years old. As a youngster, he had a loan spell at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga before making his first-team breakthrough in 2019.

In total, Nelson has made 89 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions. However, after seeing game time restricted, he secured another loan spell in the 2021/22 season with Eredivisie side Feyenoord, where he featured 32 times and scored four goals.

Reiss Nelson 2023/24 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Stat: Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 3 Minutes played 747

The winger signed a new contract with Arsenal only 12 months ago until the summer of 2027, with the option of a further year. However, Nelson’s lack of game time in the 2023/24 season has resulted in links with a move away this summer.

Speaking on Nelson last season, manager Arteta was full of praise for the winger, describing him as 'special'...

"After the spell that he had last year on loan, we wanted him back to see if there are any changes, and there’s a prospect that we can really take to the next level. We think the potential is there and we think we’ve seen something in Reiss that is special."

Premier League clubs eye Nelson

Crystal Palace and West Ham are among those interested

Nelson’s departure appears likely as Romano’s claims Arsenal are open to a sale are backed up by suggestions the player himself is considering a move away. Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that the winger informed the club he wants to assess his transfer options this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

The article names Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest as potential destinations for Nelson should he opt to depart the Emirates ahead of the new season. It also states that Arsenal would be looking to raise in the region of £20million from his sale.

It has also been claimed that offers arrived for Nelson back in the January transfer window when it was clear his game time was limited last season. However, Arsenal knocked back approaches as they continued to battle for multiple trophies in the second half of the campaign.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.