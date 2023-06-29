Arsenal would probably be open to selling Eddie Nketiah this summer if a good offer came in for him, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker only put pen to paper on a new contract last year, but the Gunners are close to signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea, while Folarin Balogun has returned from his loan at Reims.

Arsenal transfer news — Eddie Nketiah

According to The Sun, Arsenal's move for Havertz has left Nketiah feeling unsettled.

The same outlet claims that a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham, are now all on "red alert".

Nketiah signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates last June, with Spotrac claiming that it is worth £100,000 a week.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club's official website after confirmation of the 24-year-old's contract extension.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal?

Taylor is not ruling out Arsenal selling Nketiah this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "I've seen quite a few reports stating that Nketiah could leave this summer. I think Arsenal probably would be open to selling him if they received a sizeable proposal, in which case it probably would offer Balogun the chance to stay."

Should Arsenal sell Eddie Nketiah?

Nketiah proved his value to Arsenal last season when he came in for Gabriel Jesus, who spent some time on the sidelines because of injury.

He came up with a few important goals for Arteta's side, which included a brace against Manchester United.

As a squad player, Nketiah is definitely worth keeping around. And with Havertz being a very flexible player, there is no reason why the two attackers cannot play in the same team.

A lot will probably depend on what happens with Balogun. If he stays, then Arsenal can afford to let Nketiah go, while the player himself may decide it is best to move on for the sake of his career.

If not, then the former England U21 international will obviously have less competition and should still get some opportunities in north London next season.

All in all, Arsenal should not be in any rush to get rid of Nketiah this summer, though Balogun staying at the club could easily change the complexion of things.