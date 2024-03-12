Highlights Arsenal must win against Porto to stay in the Champions League and have a shot at the 2025 Club World Cup.

They lost 1-0 in Portugal so will need a win at the Emirates.

Arsenal's performance in the Champions League will be watched closely by rivals like Tottenham and Man Utd due to the potential impact on the 5th English qualification spot.

Arsenal come up against Porto in the Champions League this week, with Mikel Arteta and co hoping to reach the quarter-final stage. A win is by no means a formality, though, as they come into the home match losing 1-0.

Indeed, the Gunners may have been scoring goals for fun in the Premier League of late but their Portuguese opposition successfully nullified them in the first leg. With the game looking destined to end as a 0-0 draw, Galeno curled in a beauty to win the match in the 94th minute.

Should Arsenal fail to win tonight, they will obviously be knocked out of the competition, but they will also instantly lose out on the opportunity to play at the Club World Cup in 2025.

Club World Cup Spot at Risk

9 of 12 European Teams Already Qualified

The Club World Cup will look completely different when it comes to the United States from 15 June to 13 July next year. Not only does that mean the competition – which Manchester City won most recently – has been moved from being a winter tournament to a summer event, but it has also increased to being 32 teams strong.

12 of these sides will be from Europe. The teams to have already qualified from that part of the world are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, and Porto.

Arsenal are not on that list and there is only one way they can cement their place at the 2025 World Cup. Not only do they have to win their round of 16 match, but they must also win the whole tournament. This is quite the task, especially when you consider that the Gunners have never won the Champions League before.

For many north London stars – such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli – this is their first taste of elite European football as well, so their inexperience in the competition could hinder their hopes of glory. Arteta made this point after the loss in Portugal, urging his players to be more "streetwise".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With four strikes in five appearances, Gabriel Jesus has averaged 1.11 goals every 90 minutes in the Champions League this season.

Spurs and Man Utd May Want Arsenal to Win

Fifth Champions League spot up for Grabs

Interestingly enough, Arsenal's performance in Europe will also be carefully watched by some of their Premier League rivals. Usually, it would be fair to expect the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to hope that misfortune befalls Arteta's men on the biggest stage. On this occasion, however, they may well quietly be rooting for the Gunners.

This is because whoever finishes fifth in the English top-flight this season could stand a chance of quality for the Champions League. Next year's competition will have two extra spots up for grabs.

But as things stand, those places will go to teams in Serie A and the Bundesliga. Clubs earn coefficient points based on performances, with bonus points awarded for advancing in the tournament. At the moment teams from Italy and Germany are performing the best, but with England third in the rankings, a strong run in the Champions League from Arsenal could boost the Premier League's chances of claiming that fifth-place qualification spot.