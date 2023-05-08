Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are one of the most entertaining teams to watch and have been for the majority of this campaign.

This statement rang true in their recent 2-0 win over Champions League hopeful Newcastle.

Arsenal opened the scoring on the stroke of 15 minutes when the un-marked Martin Odegaard hit a sweet left-footed strike that Nick Pope couldn’t manage to keep out.

The home side had their chances to dent Arsenal’s title hopes and struck the post twice and had a few clear-cut opportunities saved.

Their lead was then doubled as a driven Gabriel Martinelli cross cannoned off the leg of Fabian Schar and left Pope helpless.

But forget the score. Fans are most impressed with the emerging footage where Arsenal played some Tiki Taka-inspired football and left Newcastle chasing shadows.

Video: Brilliant Arsenal passage of play is like poetry in motion

It’s just a shame that it didn’t end in a goal, otherwise it could have been a goal-of-the-season contender.

The ball starts at the feet of the visiting side’s goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, who was able to play vertical passes across his defenders.

But the magic really starts when the ball arrives at the feet of Gabriel.

A series of intricate passes between the trio of Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho saw the ball return under Gabriel’s watch, who picked out and fizzed a pass into Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland midfielder then played a cross-field ball to his midfield pal Martin Odegaard, who coolly chested it down and played it around the marauding Newcastle defender.

Ben White, the recipient of Arsenal captain’s cute pass, then entered the freed-up space but turned back to find Odegaard.

To Jakub Kiwior the ball went next, who then found Zinchenko – a player in the inverted LB role – in the middle of the park.

Within that passage of passing, Odegaard used his intelligence to leave himself unmarked to be an option for the Ukrainian defender now on the ball.

He then expertly poked the ball through two defenders to see Martinelli latch onto it but was unfortunately denied by Nick Pope.

Arsenal’s magician Odegaard was first to the loose ball and forced another save from the Englishman as he smartly entered the penalty area and got a shot off.

It deserved a goal, it really did.

Arsenal’s remaining Premier League run-in

Mikel Arteta and his side have spent plenty of time at the top of the Premier League but are currently in second place behind their title rivals, City.

Now, they have three remaining games to regain their top-spot status and win their first domestic title since 2003/04.

Though, their rivals have a third-straight Premier League in their sights.

Pep Guardiola, however, will know better than anyone how impressive a coach Mikel Arteta is and how impressive his well-drilled Arsenal are.

Luckily for the City boss, he managed to get the upper hand on his former understudy when the two sides met.