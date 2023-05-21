ARSENAL signing Declan Rice won’t be enough to guarantee a top four spot next year.

They have got to be brave with their money this summer or they will get left behind in my opinion.

I like Declan Rice, He is proven. Arsenal need players who are proven in the Premier League.

There’s no point going abroad and spending £70m on someone who’s never played here and takes a year to settle.

Arsenal don’t have a year. They’ve got to build now, straight away. They can’t take five steps forward and three steps back next season.

They’ve got to make their signings count. They’ve got make sure they can compete.

I like Moises Caicedo as well but you’re going to be paying £70-80m for him and he’s playing at full-back for Brighton at the moment.

Arsenal need a centre forward. They need someone who is going to get them 25 goals a season.

I’m not having a go at Gabriel Jesus. He’s a very good player and he’s been a brilliant signing.

But he’s not going to get you the goals you need on his own. The other day against Brighton, I don’t remember him ever looking like scoring.

Jesus can play anywhere. So if you buy a striker he could still get in the team. He could play with a striker.

Arsenal’s squad is bare. It wasn’t strong enough to win the league. They need to buy players. Top quality players.

Manchester City are head and shoulders above everybody. So you need to get stronger just to compete.

Ivan Toney would have suited Arsenal, but that won’t happen now because of his ban.

Romelu Lukaku might be available. The 30-year-old is an out-and-out centre-forward. He will stay up front and back into players. That might help Arsenal.

They can’t be predictable. Every goal they score is a 'good' goal. They need to be able to score scrappy goals.

Ollie Watkins I can’t see scoring 25 goals a season. Unai Emery has made him a better player but I don’t think he has the quality.

If Arsenal bought him and he went and he only got ten goals next season, you wouldn’t be shocked.

They looked at Dominic Calvert-Lewin before. Would that be right for them after the season he’s had? Probably not.

If Arsenal were to sign Rice, and a striker who can get them 25 goals a season, they will definitely be finishing in the top four.

Otherwise, they might struggle. Think about it. Liverpool will be better. Manchester United will be better.

There’s no way Chelsea will be this bad again. Newcastle will buy players. It’s a big challenge for Arsenal.

They will have Champions League football to contend with and that will stretch their squad.

I’m not being unkind. It’s just a fact. It’s going to be a lot harder for Arsenal next season, so it’s important to sign players.

The name of the game is, when it’s all going well, not to stop. They might have to pay top dollar. But they need to be brave.