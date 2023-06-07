Arsenal’s reported target Pedrinho has “new Martinelli potential” at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of the north London outfit’s first Champions League campaign since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal transfer news – Pedrinho

Brazilian transfer guru Neto, who was speaking on the Os Donos da Bola show (via Football.London), has hinted that Corinthians starlet Pedrinho, who has a £43m release clause, could move to Arsenal but hasn’t provided 100% clarity."You have Pedro... Pedro, I don't know what's going on. If the kid is going to be sold to Arsenal. I don't know,” said Neto.""Remember I told you, Vessoni? Because here’s the thing, he didn’t go to the World Cup to play. And he’s good with the ball. He came in every game and doesn’t come in anymore.”In other Gunners transfer news, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could face stern competition for the signature of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, who could be available for transfer this summer.But Jones claims that Arsenal “have connections in this market” and that Pedrinho is “what they need” in terms of excitement.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Pedrinho?

When asked about a potential deal to bring Pedrinho to Arsenal, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't know that this is as advanced as might have been reported. But certainly, there's that new Martinelli potential here. “Arsenal have connections in this market and are looking for good options to make exciting new signings. A player like him is what they need in terms of excitement.”

Would Pedrinho be a good signing for Arsenal?

Whether Pedrinho would be a good signing for Arsenal is difficult to conclude.However, he could compare to Marquinhos, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from São Paulo last summer and was handed opportunities in cup competitions before being shipped out on loan to Championship outfit Norwich City in January.The Brazil U20-international has featured eight times in various senior and youth competitions this term, hitting the back of the net twice whilst being yet to register an assist, as per Transfermarkt.However, the same stats provider also shows that the 17-year-old winger played a big part in Brazil’s U20 South American championship success earlier this year, having bagged two goals and provided two assists in eight outings.Therefore, Arsenal may look to gamble on Pedrinho, who has clearly shown glimpses of his potential during the early days of his career in Brazil.