Highlights Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with a potential transfer fee of up to £85m.

Neto's fitness issues could be a concern for any club interested in signing him.

Arsenal could benefit from signing Neto as a rotational option to cover Bukayo Saka and provide competition in attack.

Arsenal are one of the sides who are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto, but journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he could cost up to £85m, with Tottenham Hotspur also a team to watch in the race to secure his signature.

Wolves are enjoying an impressive season under Gary O'Neil, and Neto is starting to flourish under the English manager after struggling with injuries. There won't be many who doubt the talent of the Portuguese forward, but his fitness issues could be a problem for any interested club. The 23-year-old has already missed nine games this campaign due to a hamstring problem, while he's also missed 79 fixtures with an ankle and a knee injury whilst with Wolves.

Neto predominantly plays off the right-hand side of attack, and Mikel Arteta could certainly do with a rotational option to cover for Bukayo Saka and provide competition. If he can shake off his injury problems, it could be a smart signing for the Gunners.

Neto could now leave Wolves with Arsenal keen

It's understood that Wolves could be forced to offload Neto in the upcoming transfer window in order to help fund their summer spending. Arsenal are among the sides who are interested in the 23-year-old, with Manchester United also keen. Wolves could be in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules if they don't make a big sale in the near future, so Neto could be the player sacrificed.

Pedro Neto vs Bukayo Saka - 2023/2024 stats Neto Saka Overall rating 7.14 7.65 Goals 2 10 Assists 8 7 Shots per game 2 3 Pass success rate 83.5% 83.2% Key passes per game 2.3 2.7 Crosses per game 1.9 1.5 Dribbles per game 1.9 1.4 Fouled per game 1.1 2.1 Stats according to WhoScored - as of 16/02/2014

As per talkSPORT, Wolves will demand a club-record fee to allow Neto to leave Molineux in the summer transfer window. That figure currently stands at around £53m after Manchester City paid that amount to prise Matheus Nunes away from the club in 2023. It's no surprise that Arsenal are one of the sides who are keen on Neto, considering the amount of football Saka is forced to play due to a lack of cover.

However, the Portuguese international will have to consider whether it's the right move for him. Displacing Saka from the starting XI won't be an easy task and he's likely to be considered a squad player at the Emirates Stadium, so a move elsewhere could see him receive more regular game time.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal are one to watch

Jacobs suggested that Arsenal and Spurs are two to watch in the race to secure the signature of Neto, who has been described as 'incredible' by manager Gary O'Neil, with £65m probably a fair price. However, the journalist adds that given the inflated transfer market, they could even demand in excess of £85m to allow Neto to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"It will obviously depend on the payment terms and the structure, but there's going to be nothing cut price because he's well contracted at the football club. I think Spurs and Arsenal could be two to watch for the summer. I think that based upon other transfers in an inflated market at the moment, that kind of number [£65m] is relatively fair by Wolves. It doesn't feel excessive. They might be well within their rights to be saying, given his form and the demand, they want, even in excess of £85m. Simply because other players in the market in the last few windows have gone for those kind of amounts. But the starting point for suitors for Neto is going to be more around the £55m to £65m mark."

Arsenal have Saka competition internally

Although in the senior squad, there is a lack of competition for Saka, Arteta could have the ideal player coming through the academy to provide cover for the England international. If they are able to find a solution in-house, then it could save the Gunners a lot of money in the future.

Amario Cozier-Duberry, who plays in a similar role to Saka, has been compared to the current Arsenal star. Jack Wilshere, who is currently working in the academy, has said that Cozier-Duberry reminds him of Saka in the way he plays. However, the Gunners need to tie him down, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that Arsenal are in negotiations to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer.