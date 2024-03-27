Highlights Arsenal could look to land Wolves' Pedro Neto in the summer.

The Gunners are looking to address their lack of depth in wide areas compared to their Premier League title rivals.

Neto has previously admitted he was a boyhood Arsenal fan.

Arsenal have long been linked with adding a new winger to their ranks as Mikel Arteta takes the Gunners from strength to strength in the Premier League - and they could have landed on their top target in Wolves' Pedro Neto.

Arteta took over at the Gunners back in 2019, and whilst they endured a couple of tricky seasons under his guidance, a second-placed finish last season has installed new confidence into the club as they aim for their first Premier League trophy in two decades. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice have massively helped them produce consistent form, and with just 10 games to go in the top-flight campaign they sit top of the league on goal difference ahead of Liverpool and just one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Regardless of where they finish, they will be hoping for strong recruitment in the summer - and an update from Fabrizio Romano has suggested that they have Neto in their sights ahead of a transfer window that holds incredible amounts of importance, with David Ornstein of The Athletic previously reporting in a Q&A that Wolves could demand up to £80m.

Arsenal Interested in Wolves Star Pedro Neto

The club are looking to add to their attack this summer

Arsenal do lack general squad depth when comparing them with Manchester City and Liverpool. City boast the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku in the wide areas, whilst Oscar Bobb is emerging through the youth system - and Liverpool's wide options are equally as good, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott all capable of playing on the flanks.

Arsenal, by contrast, boast top stars in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka; but apart from Leandro Trossard, there isn't quite the array of quality that their title challengers possess. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arteta is reportedly looking to change that by bringing in the Wolves winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In terms of wingers, only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has more goals and assists (24) in the Premier League this season than Bukayo Saka (21)

Romano said in his Wednesday morning daily briefing: "Arsenal have some wingers in their sights for the summer, but while it’s normal to see a long list of names linked with clubs in this situation, who’s really emerging as the main options on Arsenal’s list?

"Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal like and have looked at before, but we have to wait for Wolves to decide initial price tag to understand what Arsenal, Tottenham and more clubs will decide to do."

Pedro Neto Would Benefit Arsenal

The winger deserves his chance in a team battling for silverware

Neto - who revealed he was a boyhood Arsenal fan in an interview with talkSPORT in 2021 - is one of the best wingers outside of the top six, without doubt. The Portuguese star has only just turned 24, and so he has plenty of time to develop in the top-flight - but his record for Wolves in the Premier League speaks for itself.

Before picking up an injury against Newcastle at the end of October, he ranked as the leading assist-maker in the entire division with seven in just 10 games. He hasn't quite been at the same level of proficiency after returning to the fore with one goal and two assists in the eight games he's started, but it's not just Neto's numbers where he excels.

The five-time Portugal cap is noted for his work-rate and teamwork off the ball, and in a press-heavy team such as Arsenal's, Neto would be invaluable back-up for Bukayo Saka; not only in terms of quality on the ball, but in understanding off the ball too.

It's no surprise to see him linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium given how well he's done for Wolves in the past, and with the lure of what will likely be Champions League football again next season, it's a development worth looking at.

All stats provided by Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24