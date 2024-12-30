As fans watched on during Liverpool's 5-0 demolition of West Ham United, most would have been left in awe of Mohamed Salah's brilliant display. The Egyptian delivered yet another Man of the Match display as he set a new Premier League record by becoming the first player to both score and assist in eight matches in a season.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota all also got their names on the scoresheet in the London Stadium. However, Arsenal fans were could not help but be left impressed by a different player.

Although West Ham were on the wrong side of a five-goal thrashing, one Hammer at least came away with some credibility after his performance. Indeed, Mohammed Kudus stood out, delivering two key passes, striking the post with a fine shot from the edge of the box and essentially being the only player in claret and blue to pose any sort of problems for Liverpool.

With Bukayo Saka out injured for at least two months and potentially longer, Arsenal fans will be desperately wondering how they will survive without their key man. With the January transfer window on the horizon, it's only natural that their minds have turned towards a possible winter signing.

And after Kudus impressed vs Premier League title rivals Liverpool, a fair few were left convinced that he could be the 'perfect' man to provide cover while Saka is out injured.

In response to the compilation highlights, one supported added: "For real, man is the only guy close to Saka." Another chipped in with: "Makes so much sense. Can cover RW until Saka is back. After that he can be first choice LW and focus on signing striker in the summer."

Someone else claimed: "Kudus and Isak would be the best players in the league if they played for a top 3 team."

Another fan wrote that Kudus is 'perfect Saka cover', saying: "Kudus is essential this January for me. I desperately wanted him when at Ajax. Sacrificed his career waiting for us (rejected Brighton, ended up at West Ham).

"He’s perfect Saka cover and when he’s back, could be our starting L8. Can play ST/LW/CAM too. Work rate. Get it done."

Finally, one fan implored Arsenal to get a deal done: "Kudus has Premier League experience, do everything to get him this January @Arsenal , he reminds me of Saka."

There is one issue, however, as West Ham will not entertain offloading Kudus unless a bid worth close to £100million is tabled ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline, according to GMS sources.

