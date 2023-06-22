Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to ask Mikel Arteta to sign Declan Rice over concerns Man City may get the Englishman's signature.

The presenter and die-hard Arsenal fan is often very vocal on social media when his side is in the news. Morgan has now begged Arteta to end the lengthy transfer saga with West Ham by confirming the signing of Rice before Man City can put in a better offer.

The future of Declan Rice

It was reported by The Athletic that Manchester City are set to make an official bid for Rice later today to help strengthen their side following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

In response to this news, Morgan said on Twitter: “Get it done @m8arteta @Arsenal - or we’ll lose him.”

The Athletic earlier reported that Arsenal had a bid worth up to £90 million (£75m fee and £15m in add-ons) rejected by West Ham earlier this week, which would have been a club-record fee for the Gunners.

The most expensive player in Arsenal’s history is currently Nicolas Pépé, who cost the club £72 million in 2019 after arriving from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

What has Declan Rice said about his future?

Rice has been relatively silent on his potential exit from West Ham. He did, however, hint that there was a chance that he would leave the Irons following the UEFA Conference League final when his West Ham side defeated Fiorentina earlier this month.

Speaking to BT Sport after the UEFA Conference League final, Rice said: "At the moment there's a lot of speculation going on about my future.

"There is interest from other clubs, but ultimately I still have two years left at West Ham. I love this club and I love playing for this club.

"My focus is playing for West Ham at the moment. I'm captain of this club and I can't speak highly enough of this place. Let's just see what happens. Let's wait and see. Who knows?"

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan believes that Rice “wants to go” from the Hammers.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sullivan said: “We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

Declan Rice celebrates winning the UEFA Europa Conference League for West Ham United sitting on top of defender Angelo Ogbonna's shoulders after the final match.

“It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It’s cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go.

“You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”