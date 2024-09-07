Journalist Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal are yet to make a final decision on the future of midfielder Fabio Vieira after he completed a loan move to Porto in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was one of five players to head out on loan for the new season, alongside the likes of Reiss Nelson and Nuno Tavares. Instead, Mikel Arteta bolstered his midfield ranks with the arrival of Mikel Merino from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

In terms of other incomings, Arsenal also signed defender Riccardo Calafiori from Italian side Bologna, as well as Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling on loan. The permanent signing of David Raya, as well as the loan arrival of Neto improved their goalkeeper depth.

‘No decision’ made on Vieira’s future

He is currently at Porto on loan

In the final week of the transfer window at the end of August, it was announced that Vieira would be returning to Porto on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. The midfielder only joined Arsenal from the Portuguese side in the summer of 2022, but he is yet to nail down a regular starting spot under Arteta despite having a handful of 'outstanding' performances.

According to Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, the intention is for him to return to playing regularly every single week. It is believed the loan deal will also allow Arsenal’s staff to monitor his progress over the course of the season before assessing things next summer.

Fabio Vieira career stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 49 Goals 3 Assists 9 Minutes Played 1,886

The article goes on to highlight that by the end of the campaign he will be 25, and a definitive decision will need to be made about his career. However, there are no plans in place at this stage and no final decision has been made, hence the straight loan deal.

Vieira is a product of Porto’s academy, and he made over 70 appearances for their first team before completing a move to Arsenal two years ago. While he hasn’t been able to play regularly in North London, it is hoped a return to his former club will provide him with the consistent minutes he needs at this stage of his career.

He was substituted in their game against France

Elsewhere, Arteta will be sweating over the fitness of summer signing Calafiori after he was substituted in Italy’s Nations League victory over France on Friday evening. The defender started the game in Paris, but was immediately substituted with an apparent calf injury just after the 70-minute mark.

It is hoped the injury isn’t as significant as first feared, with the Italy boss Luciano Spalletti admitting post-match that assessments will need to be made, but the 22-year-old could still be available for their next game against Israel on Monday night.

The coach told the media post-match:

"We need to assess Riccardo, but with our staff, we’ve a good chance to have him back with us for the next game."

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.