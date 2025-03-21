Arsenal's plans for teenage sensation Max Dowman have been revealed by Athletic journalist David Ornstein in his latest Q&A article, with the Gunners looking to convince the attacking midfielder to sign professional terms ahead of his 17th birthday at the Emirates.

The 15-year-old is making waves on the youth circuit for the Gunners and has even been involved in first-team training this season as excitement around the wonderkid grows.

Ornstein: Arsenal Must Convince Max Dowman to Sign

'Most big clubs' would love to take him

While Arsenal have Dowman in their ranks for now, things can quickly change in youth football - as the Gunners have recently found out with Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven both leaving them to join Manchester United in the last 12 months.

Dowman isn't eligible for a professional contract until his 17th birthday at the end of 2026, but he can agree both that and sign scholarship terms with the north London club in advance of that key milestone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Dowman only turned 15 in December, but already has six goals and seven assists in 18 appearances for Arsenal's U18s.

In the meantime, Ornstein says that Arsenal need to show Dowman that a first-team pathway is there for him. The regular minutes Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have picked up this season should be a good sign that Arteta is willing to invest in youth if they are good enough, while he also recently travelled to Dubai with the first-team for winter weather training.

Ornstein adds that Dowman won't be short of suitors should he decide he doesn't want to stay with Arsenal.

He said in his Q&A:

"I guess it's down to Arsenal to do enough to convince him to sign, and obviously we might not know if they've succeeded in that until late 2025 or early 2026. Given he has come through there and is an Arsenal fan, they appear to be in a strong position. But considering most big clubs would love to sign him, Arsenal will need to prove their pathway and plans are right for him. "He, in turn, must continue to excel as well. There's been no suggestion that he'll get special dispensation to play for the first team this campaign, so unless that changes in these final months the focus will be on continuing to integrate into the senior set-up in pre-season and shining in 2025-26. "The fact Arsenal took him Dubai recently indicates how highly Mikel Arteta thinks of Dowman so let's see how the next weeks go (he has big games for England this week and next) and also show respect to the development of a precocious young talent for club and country."

Arsenal Need to Stop Losing Young Players

Heaven and Chido Obi are impressing at Man United

While there have been successful stories from the Hale End academy including Bukayo Saka, Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly in recent years, Arsenal have also suffered disappointment with the exits of Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven, who are also starting to perform at Premier League level now.

Lewis-Skelly vs Nwaneri vs Chido Obi vs Heaven in 2024-25 (Premier League) Lewis-Skelly Nwaneri Chido Obi Heaven Age 18 18 17 18 Appearances 14 19 3 2 Starts 9 7 0 1 Minutes 770 601 26 96 Goals 1 3 0 0 Assists 0 1 0 0 Pass success 94.4% 88.1% 75% 81.6%

Given how he is performing at the age of 15, Dowman could be the most exciting prospect of all however, and Arsenal will be doing everything they can to keep the sensation at the club.

All statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 21-03-25.