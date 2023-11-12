Highlights Arsenal's hierarchy feels frustrated with Gabriel Jesus' returns since his arrival at the club

Arsenal's hierarchy have been left frustrated with Gabriel Jesus' returns since joining the club, as they believed they were 'getting a top-level centre forward' instead, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jesus was dubbed the final piece Arsenal needed to go on and challenge for the title when he joined 18 months ago, and while the Gunners did improve markedly upon the Brazil international's arrival, there is still a feeling they're short on goals in attack. Couple that with Jesus' frustrating injury record and it's easy to see why there have been gripes around the transfer.

But now, with the January transfer window in sight, there are some suggestions that Arsenal may decide the flex their muscles in the market once again and sign a goal-hungry centre-forward instead.

Jesus the saviour for Arsenal last season

Rewind just six months or so and there were some shouts for Jesus to win the Premier League Player of the Year award. That's because the attacker appeared to have made an immediate impact for his new employers, by helping them challenge for their first title in just under 20 years.

It came following a big-money transfer from Manchester City, where Jesus left as part of a £45 million deal. The Brazil star had won four Premier League titles with the Blues and it looked at one point as if he was about to add a fifth winners' medal to his trophy cabinet.

Of course, that didn't turn out to be the case, with Arsenal finishing an eventual five points behind City in the Premier League table, who themselves went on to add the FA Cup and Champions League to their season's returns. For Jesus though, since last season, it appears he hasn't been able to match the same level of performance, with Arsenal's form in front of goal having suffered as a result.

So much so, there are suggestions he could be causing an unwanted headache for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about Jesus' current form, journalist Brown admitted some worries were coming out of the Arsenal camp that he might not be offering the returns they expected. Pointing towards his at times wastefulness in front of goal, the reliable reporter hinted Arsenal might have to purchase a more proficient striker if they have hopes of challenging City for the title again this season.

On the current situation at the Emirates Stadium, Brown said:

“I think Arsenal thought they were getting a top-level centre forward in Jesus. It hasn't really worked out for various reasons. He's had some injuries but when he's played, he probably hasn't scored at the kind of rate that they wanted him to. "So bearing that in mind, I think if Arsenal really want to win the league they're going to need to find someone who can score who can be relied on to score around 20 to 25 goals a season really at least. "That's not easy to do, Jesus is capable of doing it, but he doesn't look likely to do it for Arsenal right now.”

The only problem for Arteta and Co. is that a striker who can guarantee 25 goals per season isn't that easy to find in the current market. Such a player is usually the difference between a good team and a great one, with Arsenal finding that out in real-time right now.

That being said, there are reports that Arsenal have shown an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be about to pack up and leave the west London outfit this January. Yet to play this season due to a long-term suspension, ESPN have suggested the Gunners could look to bring him to the Emirates Stadium when the January window opens at the start of 2024.

However, despite Toney having spent the first half of the current campaign away from the football pitch, it's still claimed Brentford will demand a hefty fee to let the England international leave. And as a result, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that it could be too much of a 'stretch' for Arsenal to spend a fee in the region of '£80 million' on a centre forward this winter.

Irrespective of the fee, Toney could be just what Arsenal are looking for, as according to FBref, the 27-year-old averages a non-penalty goal once every other match. Having such a productive striker in their ranks could be what the capital club need to break City's stranglehold on the Premier League and return the title to north London after a 20-year hiatus.