Arsenal have once again been linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and the Gunners are planning to make a formal bid for the Swedish international in the summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Isak has been on fire ever since joining the Magpies for a club-record fee of £63 million in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old has netted 54 goals in 96 appearances for Newcastle United, and has chipped in with nine assists. Premier League clubs are queuing up to secure the services of the versatile forward, but they will have to pay a huge fee if they wish to prise the Swede away from the north east outfit.

This season, Isak has scored a staggering 19 goals in 29 games in all competitions. This sort of form has seen Liverpool get linked with him. However, Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that there are no current talks ongoing with these parties.

Arsenal Planning Formal Bid For Newcastle United Star Alexander Isak

Newcastle United are keen on extending Isak's current deal

Arsenal are the other team that have shown major interest in the "world-class" player as they have become desperate to finally land the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle - an elite striker - with Mikel Arteta believing the in-form forward is the missing link for his team.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are planning to submit a formal offer for Newcastle's talisman in the summer. But, with this in mind, Eddie Howe and the club ownership are hoping to tie Isak down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

The Gunners, and anybody else that is interested in the Swedish star, will have to fork out a huge sum of around €110 million, per the latest story. These reports back up an exclusive from GIVEMESPORT which suggests Newcastle will not be entertaining any bids for Isak that are less than £100 million.

While this seems a huge price, it will surely be worth it for whoever is to land Isak. Not only does he score goals, but he impacts the game in other areas of the pitch; he has the pace to stretch a defence, and he has the technical ability to drop deep or into wide areas and create for his teammates.

