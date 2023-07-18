Highlights Arsenal's rise back to the top of English football has come with incredible pay rises for key players.

The difference between William Saliba's and Gabriel's wages is astounding, with the former earning significantly more.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the highest-paid players in the Gunners' talented squad.

Arsenal have been on the rise back to the top of the Premier League under Mikel Arteta in the past two years. The Gunners haven't been shy in spending huge sums of money to get back into the title picture, and this is shown in their wage bill.

The north London club have signed some of the biggest stars around in recent transfer windows and have also splashed the cash on securing long-term deals for their most important assets. That said, below is a full list of the Arsenal players' wages. There are some surprises among this list, as club captain Martin Odegaard and star man Bukayo Saka aren't the best-paid players at the Emirates.

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale makes an eye-watering amount for a back-up

David Raya's loan move from Brentford to Arsenal was completed during the summer of 2024, but the Spanish shot-stopper's wages are unknown yet. He had spent the previous year on loan at the Emirates and overtaken Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order under Arteta.

Ramsdale, who dropped to the bench after the opening weeks of the season, earns £120,000-per-week, which will be considerably more than almost every other backup goalkeeper in the Premier League. The Englishman could be on the move later in the summer as he seeks first-team football, but any prospective buyer will need to match or better his handsome salary.

Karl Hein is unlikely to play much football at all for the senior side, as Arteta would likely look to bring in a more experienced player to be Raya's understudy if Ramsdale did leave. Hein's £10,000-per-week wages reflect his status within the north London club's squad.

Arsenal Goalkeeper Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Contract Expires Aaron Ramsdale £120,000 May 18, 2023 Jun 30, 2026 Karl Hein £10,000 Jun 24, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 David Raya N/A N/A N/A

Defenders

There's a huge gap between Saliba and Gabriel's wages

William Saliba and Gabriel have grown to be the best central defensive partnership in the English top flight. The duo have been equally impressive on the pitch in back-to-back title charges, but it's the younger man who earns more money. Saliba makes almost twice as much as his partner in crime after putting pen to paper on a new deal in 2023.

Regular starters in the full-back positions, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both make a healthy £150,000 each week. The former looks more likely to be guaranteed a place in Arteta's future plans, while Zinchenko could be an absentee if the club look to reduce the wage bill in the coming months and years.

Kieran Tierney was seen as quite the coup for the Premier League outfit when he was signed from Celtic, but the Scotland international has failed to deliver consistently since agreeing to his deal worth over £100,000-per-week. Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior are the only two defenders at the Emirates to be earning less than £100,000 as the versatile Takehiro Tomiyasu makes slightly more than that.

Arsenal Defender Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Contract Expires William Saliba £190,000 Jul 7, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Oleksandr Zinchenko £150,000 Jul 22, 2022 Jun 30, 2026 Ben White £150,000 Mar 14, 2024 Jun 30, 2028 Kieran Tierney £110,000 Jun 25, 2021 Jun 30, 2026 Takehiro Tomiyasu £100,000 Mar 20, 2024 Jun 30, 2026 Gabriel £100,000 Oct 21, 2022 Jun 30, 2027 Jurrien Timber £90,000 Jul 14, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Jakub Kiwior £58,000 Jan 23, 2023 Jun 30, 2028

Midfielders

Emile Smith Rowe's wages are staggeringly low

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are among the best midfielders in the Premier League. The pair have been vital in Arteta's engine room in the past 12 months and are both paid £240,000-per-week for their efforts. Rice was handed a lucrative contract to sign from West Ham in 2023, while the club captain signed improved terms later the same year.

Remarkably, the injury-prone Thomas Partey makes just £40,000-per-week less than the Gunners' stars. The Ghana international struggled to get onto the pitch during the 2023/24 season due to multiple injury issues and is expected to move on before the transfer window closes.

Likewise, Emile Smith-Rowe's £40,000-a-week salary is likely to be cut from the wage bill this summer as Fulham and Crystal Palace circle for the youngster's signature. Fabio Vieira should be retained as he is on relatively low money compared to others around him and Jorginho signed a new one-year deal at the end of the previous campaign.

Arsenal Midfielder Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Contract Expires Declan Rice £240,000 Jul 15, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Martin Odegaard £240,000 Sep 22, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Thomas Partey £200,000 Oct 5, 2020 Jun 30, 2025 Jorginho £110,000 May 9, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Fabio Vieira £45,000 Jul 1, 2022 Jun 30, 2027 Emile Smith-Rowe £40,000 Jul 22, 2021 Jun 30, 2026

Forwards

Kai Havertz is Arsenal's highest-paid star

Kai Havertz may have had a renaissance in form during the second part of his debut season in the famous white and red shirt, but it's mind-blowing to see the German is the highest-paid player at the club. His switch from Chelsea to Arsenal raised eyebrows, but was clearly a good move for the 25-year-old, professionally and financially.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz is the 10th highest-earning player in the Premier League, making £280,000-per-week.

Gabriel Jesus is understandably well compensated for representing the Gunners after leaving serial winners Manchester City to move to the Emirates. Despite his difficulties in front of goal in recent years, the Brazilian striker is paid more than both Odegaard and Rice.

There's only £15,000 between exciting wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who are both likely to break the £200,000-per-week mark when they are next handed contract extensions. Leandro Trossard has had a fruitful 18 months at the club and has more than repaid his £90,000 weekly salary with several huge goals. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson could both be seeking new challenges this summer after finding first-team minutes hard to come by in the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal Forward Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Contract Expires Kai Havertz £280,000 Jul 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Gabriel Jesus £265,000 Jul 4, 2022 Jun 30, 2027 Bukayo Saka £195,000 May 23, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Gabriel Martinelli £180,000 Feb 3, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Eddie Nketiah £100,000 Jun 18, 2022 Jun 30, 2027 Reiss Nelson £100,000 Jul 6, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Leandro Trossard £90,000 Jan 20, 2023 Jun 30, 2026