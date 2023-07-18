Arsenal are not messing about this summer.

The Gunners came ever so close to Premier League glory in the 2022/23 season but a late-season wobble saw them fall just short.

Mikel Arteta has wasted no time in strengthening his squad in the summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz became the club's first arrival of the transfer window as he joined the club in a £65m move from Chelsea.

Jurrien Timber became the club's second summer signing as he joined the club in a £38m move from Ajax.

Arsenal then smashed their transfer record as they paid West Ham £105m for Declan Rice's services.

But how much are the trio being paid and how do their earnings compare to the rest of the squad?

View every Arsenal player's wages below, per 90min.com. The outlet do not have figures for every player so Capology has been used where appropriate.

29 Folarin Balogun - £30,000-per-week (per Capology)

Balogun enjoyed a breakout 2022/23 season on loan at Ligue 1 side, Reims.

The United States striker hit the back of the net 22 times in 39 matches for Will Still's side.

Balogun has said that he will not leave the club on loan again this season. Whether Arteta gives him the game time he desires or he departs the club in a permanent move remains to be seen.

28 Matt Turner - £35,000-per-week

Turner signed a three-year deal with Arsenal in 2022 after joining from New England Revolution.

The United States international has made seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. He is yet to make his Premier League debut.

27 Emile Smith Rowe: £40,000-per-week

After establishing himself as a regular in Arsenal's first-team during the 2020/21 season, Smith Rowe was rewarded with a lucrative five-year deal.

He made just 14 appearances for Arsenal in an injury-hit 22/23 campaign.

26 Rob Holding: £40,000-per-week

Holding has just one-year left on his contract.

A bit-part player, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move away in recent times.

25 Fabio Vieira: £45,000-per-week

Vieira didn't hit the heights expected of him during his first campaign at Arsenal.

The diminutive Portuguese midfielder played 32 times in his debut season for the club, scoring twice.

24 Albert Sambi Lokonga: £50,000-per-week (per Capology)

Lokonga's days at Arsenal look numbered.

The Belgian spent the second half of the 22/23 season at Crystal Palace.

Multiple Premier League clubs are rumoured to be interested in signing him this summer, including Burnley.

23 Mohamed Elneny: £55,000-per-week

Elneny has made 155 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club in 2016.

The Egyptian's contract expires in 2024 and he could be on the move this summer.

22 Takehiro Tomiyasu: £56,000-per-week

Tomiyasu made 53 appearances in his opening two seasons at Arsenal.

The Japanese international is expected to continue as a backup full-back.

21 Jakub Kiwior: £58,000-per-week

Kiwior signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Arsenal when he joined the club in January.

He made just eight appearances in his opening season for the club.

20 Reiss Nelson: £60,000-per-week (per Capology)

Nelson was on the outside looking in at Arsenal.

He was shipped out on loan to Feyenoord in the 2021/22 campaign and it seemed unlikely he would ever make the grade in Arsenal's first team.

But Nelson decided to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place and he has now carved out a role for himself in the side.

The Englishman was rewarded with a four-year deal this summer after a string of impressive performances off the bench in the 22/23 campaign.

19 Cedric Soares: £75,000-per-week

Cedric has made just 54 appearances for the north London side since signing on a permanent deal in 2020.

The Portuguese defender spent the second half of the 22/23 season at Fulham.

His days at Arsenal could be numbered with Ben White, Tomiyasu and Timber all capable of playing right-back and above him in the pecking order.

18 Jurrien Timber: £90,000-per-week

Timber was mightily impressive at Ajax and that convinced Arteta to sign him in a £34m deal.

The 22-year-old, who is capable of playing both centre-back and right-back, has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

Perhaps surprisingly, Timber is only Arsenal's joint-17th highest-paid player.

17 Leandro Trossard - £90,000-per-week

Arteta was in the market for a forward in the January transfer window.

After missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal turned their attentions to Trossard and the Belgian joined in a £27 move from Brighton.

Trossard scored just once in 22 appearances during his first season at the club.

16 Gabriel Magalhães: £100,000-per-week (per Capology)

Gabriel established himself as one of the Premier League's best centre-backs during the 22/23 season.

Arsenal fans will be relieved that the Brazilian signed a contract last year that will keep him at the club until 2027.

15 Edward Nketiah: £100,000-per-week

Nketiah signed a five-year deal worth a cool £100,000-per-week in the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old has hit the back of the net 32 times in 131 matches in a red shirt.

14 Kieran Tierney: £110,000-per-week

Tierney arrived at Arsenal with a lofty reputation.

He was appointed Celtic captain at the age of 20 and had been a mainstay in a side that dominated Scottish football.

Tierney hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him at Arsenal, though.

Injuries have curtailed his progress and he's now second choice, with Oleksandr Zinchenko the starting left-back.

13 Jorginho: £110,000-per-week

Arsenal swooped for Jorginho in January with Arteta hoping his experience would help Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Italian was impressive when called upon. He could play a bigger role with Granit Xhaka departing the club and Thomas Partey's future unclear.

12 Martin Odegaard: £115,000-per-week

Odegaard was one of the standout performers in the Premier League in the 22/23 season.

Surprisingly, though, 11 Arsenal players are paid more than him.

The Norwegian, who has two years left on his current deal, is surely in line for a bumper pay-rise in the near future.

Martin Odegaard celebrates Arsenal win over Everton

11 Ben White: £120,000-per-week

White played a major role in Arsenal's successful 2022/23 campaign. He featured in all 38 of their Premier League games, scoring twice.

The Englishman has a contract until 2026 and appears to have established himself as a regular in Arsenal's back-line for many, many years to come.

10 Aaron Ramsdale: £120,000-per-week

Some football fans questioned Arsenal's decision to purchase Ramsdale in a £30m move from Sheffield United in 2021.

The Englishman has answered his critics in style and is now one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers.

Ramsdale, just 25 years old, has five years remaining on his current deal and could well be Arsenal's number one for the remainder of the decade.