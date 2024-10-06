Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made his return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to face his former club Arsenal – and the shot-stopper’s pre-match interaction with his ex-teammates in the tunnel has gone viral for being so wholesome, if not a little bittersweet.

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in the north Londoners’ 2022/23 Premier League season when they gave Manchester City a run for their money. In fact, he played every single minute in the league, though he soon fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale has kept 38 clean sheets and conceded 225 goals in his 158-game Premier League career.

David Raya’s arrival, an initial loan that turned permanent in the summer of 2024, meant that Ramsdale opted for a new challenge elsewhere rather than sit on the bench, thus striking a deal with Russell Martin’s Southampton in a deal worth £25 million.

Ramsdale’s Wholesome Interaction with the Arsenal Players

‘This shows how much the lads loved Rambo’

Close

Ramsdale and Southampton were subjected to another defeat on Saturday afternoon. After Saints went 1-0 up courtesy of striker Cameron Archer, the hosts’ talent shone through – and goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sealed a 3-1 win for the Gunners.

A lot of fans, however, are talking about Ramsdale's interaction with the current Arsenal roster as footage of him being welcomed back to his former home has gone viral. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan re-posted the video of Ramsdale in the tunnel pre-match being greeted by a host of Arsenal players.

“If you watch Arsenal, you’ll notice we are usually very reserved in the tunnel. This shows how much the lads loved Rambo. Nice moment.”

The likes of Jorginho, William Saliba, Declan Rice - all key, influential figures in the Gunners' set-up - and even Raya himself were all open-armed upon Ramsdale’s return to north London and greeted him as if the 26-year-old was still one of their own.

Related David Seaman Questions Aaron Ramsdale's England Chances at Southampton Aaron Ramsdale has become a regular starter again in the Premier League but David Seaman has questioned his move to Southampton for his future

Even Riccardo Calafiori, who spent just north of a month at the club before Ramsdale’s adieu, gave him a warm embrace in the tunnel – and fans have reflected on the bittersweet moment. One said:

“Too much emotion to handle for him. I always wanted him to improve and change Arteta’s decision to let him go.”

Another wrote: “Man life is so unfair sometimes. With a bit of luck, we win the league last year or the year before and he is celebration as a hero.”, while a third Arsenal fan said: “I wish he was in a better team. He doesn’t deserve this.” Pointing out that Thomas Partey struggled to maintain eye contact with his former colleague, one supporter said: “Partey couldn’t even look him in the eye”.

Ramsdale Moved to Tears by Arsenal Gesture

Arteta reveals what he told Ramsdale pre-match

Close

Even before a ball was kicked in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over a struggling Saints, Stoke-on-Trent-born Ramsdale was visibly moved by the reception he received from the Emirates faithful. The eagle-eyed fans among us even noticed that he was tearing up.

A fan favourite during his time at the club, the five-cap England international - one of the most expensive goalkeepers in football history - was the subject of stadium-wide applause and cheers as the teams, ready for battle, walked out onto the pitch.

Ramsdale - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Arsenal 89 99 32 Sheffield United 46 72 8 Bournemouth 37 62 5 Wimbledon 23 31 7 Chesterfield 19 33 2 Southampton 5 13 0

Arteta, in the wake of their win, was quizzed about whether he had spoken to his former shot-stopper before the game. Per The Evening Standard, he said: “I just wished him all the best and Southampton all the best for the way they played as well. I hope they [get all the best] for the manager and Aaron as well, because they’re a really good side.”

