Highlights Arsenal have an abundance of young talent waiting to break into the first-team.

Ethan Nwaneri has already broken the record for the youngest-ever Premier League player.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ayden Heaven have also made promising cameos and have impressed at youth level.

There have been many talented Arsenal graduates to come through the ranks in north London over the years. Bukayo Saka is just the most recent of the incredible homegrown stars that the Gunners can sing their praises about. Because of the recent influx in quality that the first-team squad has had, it's made the chances of their young talent breaking through all the more difficult.

Difficult does not mean impossible though, and as Mikel Arteta has shown in the past, there is a gateway for the best to come through. This season, these four players will hope to be the ones who can begin to make a little more impact on the senior squad.

Ethan Nwaneri

Attacking Midfielder

Ethan Nwaneri has become the name on everyone's lips at Arsenal, especially after he made history as the Premier League's youngest-ever player at just 15 years old, coming on as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Brentford during the 2022/2023 season. The versatile midfielder, who is equally comfortable out wide, has already established himself as a regular for the club's U21s and is widely seen as a star in the making, having been handed another surprise appearance last campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri overtook Harvey Elliot as the youngest-ever Premier League player.

Looking ahead, Nwaneri has every reason to believe he can follow in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, who also made an impact at Arsenal as a teenager. While first-team opportunities have been limited in the past 12 months due to Arsenal's involvement in the Champions League, where rotation is less frequent than in the Europa League, the 17-year-old could be on the brink of breaking into the senior squad more regularly next season. With the club likely to focus on squad depth and player development, Nwaneri could find himself getting more minutes, particularly in domestic cup competitions.

The final third of the pitch is arguably where the Gunners are at their strongest, which could work against the wonderkid. However, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have also been promising youngsters at the club who have forced their way into the first team. The under-17 international could be next in line.

Ayden Heaven

Centre-Back

Teenage sensation Ayden Heaven has been rumoured to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham and move to Borussia Dortmund in recent times, such is the potential this young defender has. Heaven grew up as a dedicated Arsenal fan, but his football journey began with West Ham, where he spent four formative years developing his game. After being let go by the Hammers, he eventually found his way to the Emirates, where he has flourished ever since. In the 2023/2024 season, the teenager made 31 appearances across various competitions, primarily as a centre-back. His standout performances included playing in all but one of Arsenal’s six UEFA Youth League games, demonstrating his consistency and reliability in defence.

At six-foot-two, the 17-year-old's physical presence makes him well-suited for senior football. His commanding stature, coupled with his strong defensive instincts and ability to read the game, suggests he is nearly ready to take the next step in his career. While breaking into the Gunners' first-team is no easy feat, particularly in a central defence brimming with talent, his attributes position him as a promising option for the future.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Defensive Midfielder

Arsenal's latest midfield phenomenon recently took a significant step in his career by signing his first professional contract with the club last year. Myles Lewis-Skelly, known for his technical skill and versatility, was quickly regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the club's youth setup. Alongside another emerging talent, he represents the potential to anchor Arsenal's midfield for the next decade if everything goes according to plan. Developed with a focus on technical excellence, Lewis-Skelly has become a favourite of youth team coach Jack Wilshere in recent times.

While Declan Rice is currently the centre-piece of Arsenal's midfield, the 17-year-old is undoubtedly aiming to make his mark alongside him shortly. His blend of physical attributes and football intelligence makes him a versatile option that Mikel Arteta could look to integrate into the first-team.

Arteta praised the young man following the Gunners' pre-season victory against Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish boss said: "There were a few actions that he did really well, a few he has to understand a bit better – especially the focus and attention these games demand. He really wants it."

Tommy Setford

Goalkeeper

On the surface, putting a third-choice goalkeeper down as a possible star for next season may seem strange. However, Tommy Setford is one of the most promising young shotstoppers in English football and his arrival at the Emirates is one that has long-term implications attached.

The youngster joined from Dutch giants Ajax, as he was born and grew up in the Netherlands. Although he never made it to the senior level, he was a regular in the youth teams and believed to be a hot prospect. With Aaron Ramsdale's future still uncertain, Setford could be poised to make a splash if his teammate leaves and if David Raya finds himself in poor form or injured.