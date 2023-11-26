Highlights Ramsdale returned to the Arsenal lineup and had a chance to redeem himself with a solid performance against Brentford.

Despite an early error, Ramsdale had a decent showing and kept a clean sheet, earning praise from his teammates.

The competition between Ramsdale and Raya has caused both goalkeepers to look nervous and make high-profile mistakes, possibly leading Ramsdale to seek regular football elsewhere.

Aaron Ramsdale made his return to the Arsenal lineup against Brentford in the Premier League for the first time since early September as David Raya was unavailable against his parent club. Premier League rules prohibit players who are out on loan from playing against the side they were loaned from. This gave Ramsdale a chance in the side and an opportunity to claw back some ground in his battle with the Spaniard for the number one spot at the Emirates.

It's safe to say that it's been a rough couple of months for the Englishman, but he had the chance to turn things around with a solid display against the Bees, and for the most part, he did. Sure, there was the wild error that he made early in the contest, which forced Declan Rice to clear the ball off of the goal line to spare his blushes, but other than that, it was a decent showing.

The situation between Ramsdale and Raya has seen the two men competing for the starting spot in between the sticks for the Gunners since the Brentford shot-stopper arrived at the Emirates on loan in the summer. Despite claims from Mikel Arteta that the two were evenly matched, and he could rotate between them and even substitute one of them for the other mid-game, it's the Spaniard who has taken control of the starting role. For Ramsdale, it can't have been easy to see someone come in and force you out of the lineup like Raya has, but after keeping a clean sheet against Brentford, he'll be thrilled with himself, and it appears his teammates were thrilled for him too.

The Arsenal squad showered Ramsdale with love after the game

In what was a close affair, Arsenal escaped the contest with all three points after Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the closing stages of the game. It was Ramsdale who was celebrated by his teammates after the game, though. After keeping a clean sheet, the Gunners were clearly over the moon for the Englishman and celebrated with him after the match in a really touching moment.

It's obvious they recognise the struggles he's faced recently and wanted to make the most of his strong showing before he's likely usurped by Raya again in the next game now that the Spaniard is available again.

Pitting Ramsdale and Raya against each other hasn't brought the best out of either

In theory, bringing in some high-level competition for Ramsdale in Raya should have elevated the keeper's game as the risk of losing his spot in the side should have brought his best, but that's not quite what's happened. The looming threat of losing a spot in the starting XI with the smallest mistake has actually led to both men looking really shaky at times this season.

They both look nervous, and it's led to several high-profile mistakes. Still, the Gunners are clearly very happy with what they've seen from Raya so far, with reports confirming their plans to make his loan move a permanent one in the near future. What this means for Ramsdale is currently unclear, but don't be too surprised if he considers a life away from the Emirates in the near future as he searches for regular football again.