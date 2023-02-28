Fan footage of Arsenal players' togetherness after Martinelli went down injured goes viral

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian returned to the starting lineup after being benched for their previous match against Aston Villa.

He notched the winner for his side just after half-time at The King Power Stadium.

Martinelli was played through on goal by Leandro Trossard and his cool finish found a way past Danny Ward and into the corner.

There were no further goals as The Gunners held on to clinch a valuable three points.

Arsenal's togetherness shown after Martinelli went down injured vs Leicester City

There were concerns for Martinelli after he opened the scoring against Leicester.

Wilfried Ndidi accidentally trod on Martinelli's knee moments after he produced a shot at goal.

Martinelli tried to get to his feet after the ball hit the back of the net but immediately dropped to the ground in agony.

Arsenal's players showed their togetherness when the 21-year-old was on the ground in pain.

Virually the whole team, minus goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, went up the pitch to make sure that Martinelli was okay.

The likes of Oleskandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel could be seen patting him on the head and making sure he was okay.

While William Saliba could be seen confirming with the physio that his teammate had not suffered a serious injury.

Fan footage of the moment, shared on Twitter by @ArsenalN7, has gone viral, attracting over 1.9k retweets and 13k 'likes'. View it below...

It's easy to see just how together Arsenal's players are.

Their team spirit is a key reason why they are performing so well this season.

Fortunately, Martinelli was able to get to his feet and continue. He went on to play the full match.

When are Arsenal next in action?

Arsenal are next in action when they welcome Everton to Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It will be the second time the two sides have played each other in the last month. Everton won their previous encounter 1-0 on February 4.

A victory for Arsenal will see them extend their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

