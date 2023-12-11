Highlights Arsenal manager Arteta will be pleased with development of center-back Jakub Kiwior, who has had limited playing time since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium in January 2023.

The Spanish head coach is unlikely to sanction the sale of the Poland international, who has reportedly attracted interest from Serie A heavyweights AC Milan.

The Gunners are also considering a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and are in talks to extend Ben White's contract in January.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be “pleased” with the development of centre-back Jakub Kiwior as journalist Ben Jacobs considers his role at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have generally made a positive start to the 2023/24 Premier League season and have topped their group on their return to the Champions League following a six-year absence from the competition.

Arsenal hope to go one better than they did during the 2022/23 campaign and secure their first league title for 20 years, having been pipped to the post by eventual treble winners Manchester City last term. Arteta must consider how he can get the north London outfit across the line this time, having been beaten 1-0 at Aston Villa on 9th December despite creating many chances.

Kiwior’s first year at Arsenal

In January 2023, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior in a deal worth £20m. The 23-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, following Leandro Trossard through the door during what turned out to be a productive winter transfer window for the Gunners. Kiwior had become an established Serie A centre-back at Spezia and impressed in Poland’s run to the last-16 at the World Cup in the weeks before his transfer to Arsenal.

The defender will have been realistic about his chances of breaking up an impressive partnership between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba upon his arrival in the capital. However, Kiwior will have been frustrated that when the latter was stricken by a season-ending back injury in March, Rob Holding was the preferred replacement, with the January signing only getting a sustained run of games in the final five matches of the Premier League campaign.

With Saliba back in the frame, Kiwior has managed just 246 minutes of action across six appearances during the 2023/24 season. However, the Pole may feel that opportunities could be on the horizon, with a busy winter fixture schedule meaning that Arteta will likely need to rotate his squad over the coming weeks.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (10th December) that Arsenal are unwilling to sell Kiwior amid genuine interest in his services from AC Milan. That follows a report from 90min, who claim that the Serie A heavyweights are preparing to open talks with Arsenal over a deal for the defender.

Jakub Kiwior - 2023/24 season in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Premier League 6 0 0 0 0 Champions League 3 0 0 0 0 Carabao Cup 2 0 0 0 0 Totals 11 0 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Ben Jacobs on Jakub Kiwior

Jacobs believes that Arteta will recall how Arsenal’s form tailed off following Saliba’s injury during the 2022/23 season, hinting that he would want to keep Kiwior for squad depth. The journalist suggests this is why he is similarly eager to keep Aaron Ramsdale despite David Raya’s presence. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the back of Arteta’s mind is that injury to Saliba in the final stretch during the 2022/23 season that probably cost Arsenal the Premier League title or certainly contributed to it. Arsenal have learned that depth is important, and this is why Arteta also wants to keep Ramsdale because he wants competition for every spot and Kiwior is a part of that. Arsenal signed Kiwior to play the long game. They knew he would not be dropped in as a starter on day one, and they're pleased with his development.”

Arsenal transfer news, including interest in Joao Palhinha

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, Arteta could look to bolster his squad as he contemplates how he can lead his side to Premier League glory. According to The Mirror, the Spanish head coach is considering a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. Arteta has made a central midfielder his transfer priority, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz initially linked, but the focus seems to have turned to Palhinha.

The Portugal international, who was on the verge of a £55m switch to Bayern Munich on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window before a move broke down, could signal the end of Thomas Partey’s time at the Emirates Stadium if he makes the switch across London. However, journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (9th December) that Arteta has ‘higher priorities’ than signing the 28-year-old in January.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (7th December) that defender Ben White is expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal. The 26-year-old has less than two years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners keen to tie up the future of one of their most consistent players.

Following Arsenal’s Champions League group stage closer at PSV Eindhoven on 12th December, Arteta’s side host Brighton & Hove Albion on the 17th, hoping to avenge their 3-0 defeat in the equivalent fixture towards the end of the 2023/24 season.