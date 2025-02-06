Arsenal are preparing an offer worth €120m (£100m) for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, Fichajes has claimed.

The Gunners have reportedly set their sights on the Argentinian attacker to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline in the summer and are willing to offer a club-record fee to land the 27-year-old.

According to Fichajes, Inter ‘know’ it would be difficult to reject such a significant proposal for their leading goalscorer, while Martinez could also be tempted by Arsenal’s interest after the season.

The Argentinian’s camp has not ruled out a move to the Premier League, a league that has 'always appealed' to players of his calibre.

Arsenal Readying Lautaro Martinez Offer

Inter fear a club-record proposal

Martinez, praised as 'one of the greatest players in the world' by Francesco Totti, has been a key player for the reigning Serie A champions since joining them in 2018.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 20 league appearances this season, while netting a further five in the Champions League, helping Inter finish fourth in the league phase.

Martinez finished the 2023/24 Serie A campaign as the league’s top scorer, scoring 24 goals in 33 appearances, making it his best season statistically for the Nerazzurri.

Arsenal were expected to sign a new striker in the January transfer window after losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending injury but remained quiet and made no reinforcements.

The Gunners were linked with a mid-season move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, as well as Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, who ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

Arteta’s side are second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

After their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle, the Gunners will next face Leicester City in the league on 15 February.

Lautaro Martinez's Inter Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 9 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 1,628

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Liverpool Contract Update on Van Dijk and Salah Fabrizio Romano has shared exclusive updates on Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal after the January transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.