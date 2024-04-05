Highlights Arsenal is preparing a £100 million bid for Alexander Isak to solve their striker issues.

Isak has been a reliable goal scorer, with interest from various Premier League clubs.

Newcastle may have to sell Isak due to FFP concerns, providing Arsenal a chance to secure the talented forward.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are readying up a £100 million bid for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak in their search for a new centre forward this summer, according to The Sun, but are expected to face stern competition from Premier League rivals.

The enigmatic Swede, who arrived at St. James’ Park for £63 million in the summer of 2022, has become a reliable source of goals and excitement and would be the perfect fit for the Gunners, who have lacked an out-and-out goalscorer.

In 23/24 alone, the 192cm-tall frontman has struck 14 goals in 21 Premier League outings, taking his overall Newcastle tally to 28 in 58 appearances. And his penchant for goalscoring, coupled with his ball-carrying acumen, has piqued the interest of some of the English top division’s biggest outfits.

Arsenal Set to Face Stern Competition from Rivals

As is the current market, a player of Isak’s calibre is certain to attract big spenders in the summer transfer market – and The Sun’s report has suggested that none other than Arsenal’s arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are also keen to snare the 24-year-old’s signature.

Tottenham currently have the ever-reliable Son Heung-min occupying their solitary centre forward berth, while Arsenal have relied on the likes of Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, none of whom are a reliable source of goals, to fulfil that role throughout the current term. As such, GIVEMESPORT sources have claimed that the Emirates Stadium is Isak's 'most likely' destination upon the opening of the summer transfer window.

Isak's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Jesus, Nketiah and Havertz Player Isak Jesus Nketiah Havertz Appearances 18(3) 14(6) 10(14) 21(7) Goals 14 4 5 8 Assists 1 3 2 3 Shots Per Game 2.3 2.3 1.5 1.5 Pass Success Rate (%) 79.7 81 80.7 83.3 Overall Rating 6.97 6.99 6.60 6.91

Considering his evident talent, Isak, one of the best strikers in the English top tier, will be eager to play in the Champions League next season. Not only can he strike the ball well, but Isak is a tenacious runner and his creative habits have become crucial to Newcastle’s European-chasing campaign.

Securing a deal for the former Real Sociedad marksman will come at a substantial price, however, considering his impressive goal return and how coveted he is heading into the upcoming transfer period – and the fact that both north London-based clubs are set to be in a transfer tug of war could play into Newcastle’s hands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle's £63m outlay on Alexander Isak remains their club-record signing with Sandro Tonali's £55m deal in second.

Newcastle May Have to Cash in for FFP Reasons

Thanks to Newcastle’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues, this summer could present Arsenal with their best opportunity to acquire the Sweden international, as the Magpies are under the impression that offloading one of their star players – Isak included – could be necessary in order to balance their books.

As a club striving to be on the right side of the league's set-in-stone regulations, Newcastle’s Chief Executive Darren Eales recently suggested that cutting ties with some of their standout performers could be a necessary play in the summer as a means of maintaining their upward trajectory.

“If we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

Adding to that, with a multitude of Premier League clubs seeking centre forward reinforcements, this summer marks the perfect time for his employers to cash in – and offers north of what they acquired him for will be hard to ignore, especially if they finish adrift of the European places this season.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 02/04/2024