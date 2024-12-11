Arsenal remain interested in West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus ahead of the January transfer window and are considering bolstering Mikel Arteta’s frontline with the Ghanaian in 2025, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners reportedly have a long-standing admiration for Kudus and are impressed by the ability and potential he has shown in recent months in the Premier League.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the 'superstar' 24-year-old before the start of the new season and could finally push forward with their interest next month, amid West Ham’s difficult financial situation.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to bolster their squad with further arrivals in January and may consider Kudus’ departure in 2025, given his release clause stands at over £80m.

The funds from the deal would help West Ham strengthen other areas, including signing a new forward amid Niclas Fullkrug’s early struggles at the London Stadium.

Kudus is said to have multiple admirers in Europe and the Premier League, including Newcastle United, who are also ‘huge fans’ of the 24-year-old’s talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kudus has scored two goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances for West Ham this season.

Arsenal are said to be considering bolstering their attacking options in 2025, both out-wide and centrally, as they look to mount another Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners are now six points behind Liverpool in first after the weekend’s action, although the Reds have a game in hand following the postponement of their Everton clash on Saturday.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, it is unlikely Arsenal will spend huge amounts on new signings in January, but a possibility remains that they would sign a significant player if a good value deal could be negotiated.

The main expectation for the Gunners is to pursue a new signing in attack, while there is also talk of adding another midfielder in early 2025.

Arsenal have spent carefully before the new season, welcoming David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino on permanent deals, while Raheem Sterling and Neto joined on season-long loans.

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.0 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Minutes played 827

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.