Arsenal have enjoyed quite the renaissance under manager, Mikel Arteta. There is a real sense of a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool-type project being undertaken in North London.

Investment in youth, an exciting, neoteric way of playing, and a brilliant, and driven young manager at the helm have definitely seen the Gunners begin to convince the doubters.

Heading in the right direction, having guaranteed Champions League football, as well as securing a top-four finish for the first time in seven years, Arsenal will be hoping they can go one better next term and edge past City to win their first Premier League in 20 years.

Having already spent over £210 million so far this summer, and with more arrivals expected to supplement the current roster, how could the Arsenal starting XI look on the opening day of the 2023-24 season when they host Nottingham Forest?

GK - Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale earned a place in the Premier League Team of the Season for his role in Arsenal's title bid last time out, although there are still some doubts over whether he's a truly elite goalkeeper.

There's an element of rashness and hot-headedness about him at times, and that could cost him dearly in crucial moments.

But only longevity will confirm the caliber he really belongs to, while his delectable range of passing certainly compensated for deficiencies elsewhere and undoubtedly buys into Arteta’s vision of building from the back.

RB - Ben White

The heavily tattooed footballer couldn’t have made his disdain for the sport in which he excels any more painfully obvious, but it hadly shows when he's representing the Gunners.

Centre-back by trade, the former Brighton and Leeds man has settled in very nicely at right-back while in London, and it looks as though he’ll be in that spot once again come the start of the season.

CB - Jurrien Timber

NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 12: Jurrien Timber of AFC Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and AFC Ajax at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 12, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

There’s an air of reinforced wooden solidity about Timber. The Emirates will be waiting with bated breath to see whether the Timber of the Jurrien kind delivers as much defensive fortification as that of the raw material.

Having signed from Ajax earlier in the summer, the 22-year-old brings a mixture of domestic and international pedigree to North London, having appeared 15 times for the Netherlands, as well as acquiring 121 caps for Ajax, including 22 in European competitions.

CB - William Saliba

Tying William Saliba down on a new four-year deal was a stroke of shrewd business acumen from Edu, Arteta, and co.

The centre-half will be looking forward to 60,000 Gunners chanting his name to the tune of “Tequila” by The Champs, an aptly named group that will hopefully promote a winning-mentality among the playing staff next term.

LB - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko with his hands up

A natural-born leader with James Milner-like versatility, Zinchenko is set to continue as the club’s first-choice left-back with Kieran Tierney also linked with a move away.

The Ukranian international was one of the shrewdest signings in the Premier League last summer, adding much-needed depth to Arteta's squad and creating a more transitional element to their defence and midfield as he drifted between left-back and central midfield.

It's also no coincidence that Arsenal became genuine title contenders after buying a player who'd lifted the Premier League crown many times before with Man City - he's clearly helped bring the mentality in the dressing room to a new level.

CDM - Declan Rice

It has been well-documented that Arsenal smashed the transfer record for the most expensive British signing ever following Jack Grealish’s move to Manchester City two years ago, with the £105 million purchase of Declan Rice from West Ham.

The central midfielder links up with Arteta’s squad for the new season ahead, replacing the outgoing Granit Xhaka.

A supreme talent, who's already left an indelible mark on the game, brings more leadership to Arteta's ranks as former Hammers skipper. Defensively solid and offensively progressive, Rice is expected to slot in pretty seamlessly.

CM - Martin Odegaard

With his super-stardom touted from a very young age, it’s refreshing to see that Martin Odegaard’s talents have slowly, but surely been realised.

The Norwegian rightly scooped Arsenal’s Player of the Season Award last term having captained the side to a second-place finish, all while netting 15 goals and assisting on eight occasions. The definition of leading from the front.

CM - Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz’s Chelsea spell was an underwhelming three-season stint that never truly got going.

Struggling to find a natural position in an array of systems under three different managers, Havertz left the Bridge with the lingering question of “what could have been?”

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the German international’s short trip across to North London spells prosperity, as well as fruitful new beginnings. If Arteta can unlock his potential, he could be a key player in Arsenal’s title bid.

RW - Bukayo Saka

Jude Bellingham aside, arguably the most exciting English prospect currently playing the game. Bukayo Saka repaid the faith Arsenal have shown him over the years, by renewing his deal to keep him in north London until 2027.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a season’s best return during the 2022-23 campaign, with 25 G/A contributions, adding to his ever-impressive tally of 78 G/A in just 179 senior appearances.

LW - Mohammed Kudus

Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus is a name that has attracted a lot of attention from several Premier League clubs, including Brighton and Chelsea.

However, the attacking midfielder may yet leave Amsterdam this summer for the English capital, with Arsenal also reportedly interested in the dynamic Ghanaian.

ST - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus started life out at Arsenal with an emphatic bang last season. The Brazilian, who spent many a game week watching on from the sidelines at Manchester City, flourished in a new, starting capacity with the Gunners.

The 26-year-old is entering the prime of his career, and after a three-month layoff last season with a knee injury, the forward will be looking to get back into the swing of things and carry on from where he left off with six goals in his last 12 games.