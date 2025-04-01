Arsenal's quest to end their over 20-year wait for a Premier League title looks set to continue amid an injury-riddled season that has seen them lose the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, among others, to lengthy periods of time. The Gunners remain in the hunt for the Champions League, but a clash against current holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals represents the biggest obstacle of Mikel Arteta's tenure at the club.

Whatever happens come the end of the season, there will no doubt be a major revamp of Arteta's squad, with a potential new striker, winger and holding midfielder among the positions that are being mooted. But while new sporting director Andrea Berta will have his hands full trying to get all those deals done, work has already gone on behind the scenes to organise the Gunners' pre-season plans.

Below is everything you need to know about Arsenal's pre-season ahead of the 2025/2026 season, including the latest details on fixtures, kick-off times, how to buy tickets and how to watch on TV around the world.

Pre-Season Fixtures

As of the end of March 2025, Arsenal have confirmed just the one fixture for their pre-season, but it is a must-watch game for Gunners fans around the world. The club will take on north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first time outside of the UK, when they meet in Hong Kong on Thursday July 31st.

It will be played at the recently-opened 50,000 seater Kai Tak Stadium, and will see the Gunners make their first trip to Hong Kong since 2012, when Arsene Wenger was manager and the likes of Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla were in the side.

"Everyone at Arsenal is excited to be visiting Hong Kong in July. It’s great to be back with our men’s first team squad after 13 years, and gives us the opportunity to meet so many of our fantastic supporters in the region again. As well as training hard and playing the match, we cannot wait to connect with our Hong Kong supporters in this wonderful part of the world. Playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the magnificent new Kai Tak Stadium will be a great experience for both teams and supporters, and will be a very important part of our pre-season preparations ahead of the new season." Richard Garlick, Managing Director

Tickets and Prices

Ticket details for the Gunners' clash against their arch-rivals Spurs in Hong Kong has yet to be officially confirmed, with more information set to be announced in the coming days and weeks. Arsenal's official club website will be the first port of call to find out ticket releases, while any pre-season matches scheduled at the Emirates Stadium should be available to purchase even on a general sale - although this is dependent on the level of demand.

How to Watch on TV

While information on how to watch Arsenal's match against Spurs has yet to be confirmed (as with other potential pre-season games too), last year's pre-season might give an indication on how fans can keep track of the Gunners this summer. All matches were available to stream on Arsenal.com and on the official app, although it did come at a cost.

Individual match passes could be bought if fans wanted to just watch one specific game, but at an increased cost, could buy a bundle pass that would allow them to have access to watch the entire pre-season.

Information correct as of 31st March 2025