Highlights Arsenal are set to travel to America to face Man United and Liverpool during pre-season.

Pre-season provides an opportunity for Mikel Arteta to build on existing foundations as they search for the title.

The Emirates Cup is expected to take place, although teams have not been announced, whilst the Gunners will play in the Community Shield if Man City win the FA Cup.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the 2023/24 Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the season. Pep Guardiola's side conquered the division for the fourth year in a row. The mood at the Emirates Stadium, as the hosts came from 1-0 down to beat Everton 2-1, was one of disappointment, but most importantly, pride.

The Gunners have improved dramatically under manager Mikel Arteta. When he took over in 2019, they were struggling to qualify for Europe, with a solitary FA Cup win in 2020 arguably saving his role. Going on their current trajectory, they will only improve, particularly if they get their reinforcements, just like they have done every season. They are on the search for a striker this summer — and, whoever they sign, the 2024 pre-season tour will be important.

It will be an opportunity to let them bed into the team as they embark on a trip to America alongside several Premier League rivals. They've been there before, but this time round, it is hoped in N5 that it will kickstart their title charge for the next 10 months.

Related Alexander Isak Would Take Arsenal to 'Another Level' Alexander Isak has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season and that has seen him touted with a move to Arsenal

Pre-Season Tour

Every year, each Premier League team takes a trip abroad to embark on new adventures. Typically, it has more to do with the commercial and financial impact than it is the squad-building aspect. Clubs are always looking to earn a few extra millions — and building a fanbase on the other side of the world is often the perfect way to do that, as they buy merchandise and tickets to watch their heroes play,

Arsenal are the exact same as every side and they typically visit the United States of America. In 2023, they played three matches on the other side of the pond. The Gunners started their adventure with a trip to Washington to play the MLS All-Stars - a match they won 5-0 in comfortable fashion.

However, that is where the comfortable wins ended. Their next match, taking place in East Rutherford, saw them lose 2-0 to bitter rivals Manchester United before losing again in a penalty shoot-out. Arteta's did win their final match in America, but it was a chaotic experience as they beat Barcelona 5-3. It's likely that the Spaniard will be hoping for a simpler experience this year around.

When the announcement was made during the 2023/24 season, Sporting Director, Edu, said: “Our plans for pre-season are taking great shape. Playing against two strong teams in great stadiums in front of so many of our supporters will provide Mikel and the squad with a strong test and great experience ahead of the new season."

“We know how great the SoFi Stadium is after our sold-out match there last year. The facilities are incredible and we’re excited to return.”

Arteta added to Edu's statement by saying: "Our tour last year was a real success and it’s always an amazing experience to play in front of our passionate supporters in the US. We’re looking forward to returning and seeing everyone again.”

Fixtures

Close

Currently, Arsenal only have two confirmed fixtures for their 2024 pre-season. However, this will change in the coming weeks as the final components of their plan come into place. Their first fixture will see them play Manchester United at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. During the 2023/24 season, the Gunners held the bragging rights over the Red Devils in comfortable fashion. At the start of the campaign, they beat them 3-1 thanks to two late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

As the sun shone down, Arsenal had truly arrived. Meanwhile, at the end of the season, Arteta's side won again. It was only 1-0 that time round, with Leandro Trossard getting the only goal, but it kept their title hopes alive until the final day of the season. They will be hoping they can secure victory in pre-season, even if it is relatively meaningless, to kickstart their title aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will also face Premier League rivals Liverpool a couple of days later. During the 2023/24 season, they played one another three times in the space of two months. The first match saw Arsenal earn a 1-1 draw at Anfield in impressive circumstances, even if the hosts should have been awarded a penalty. Just a few weeks later though, the Reds beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to an own-goal from Jakub Kiwior and a strike from Luis Diaz.

It placed pressure on Arteta, but they instantly picked it up, beating Liverpool in the return league fixture 3-1, including a late strike from Gabriel Martinelli to seal it. They've produced titanic battles over the course of the Premier League — and Americans will be hoping the same can happen in America. When the fixtures were announced, Mikel Arteta said:

“It’s great to be visiting the US again this summer. Our matches against Manchester United and Liverpool will be great preparation ahead of the new season."

It is worth noting that Arsenal typically feature in the Emirates Cup every season. This tournament, taking place at their home, sees several clubs from Europe invited to take part in a tournament a week before their first match of the season. It is expected to happen again in 2024, but the opponents have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's season may start a week earlier than everyone else if they take part in the Community Shield. If Man City beat rivals Man United in the FA Cup Final, the Gunners will be promoted to play at Wembley a week before the Premier League campaign begins.

Arsenal's Confirmed Pre-Season Fixtures Fixture Date Time (BST) Stadium City Arsenal vs Man United 27th July 01:00 SoFi Stadium Inglewood Arsenal vs Liverpool 1st August 00:30 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia

Related 22 Greatest Arsenal Players Ever (Ranked) Arsenal have had some truly fantastic players play for the club, and GIVEMESPORT has now ranked the 22 best.

Tickets

Tickets went on sale on the well-known ticketing site Ticketmaster, allowing anyone, member or not, to watch one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, unlike most worldwide events, tickets can be found easily for their pre-season matches. Meanwhile, prices vary depending on the fixtures. Tickets for the match against Man United vary from $95 to over $700, as is often the case with American sports. The cheapest seats are naturally 'up in the gods', but you will still have an unrestricted view of the action.

However, the match against Liverpool will prove to be more expensive for American fans — or anyone making the trip across the pond. Currently, the cheapest ticket is at $175, whilst the most expensive options come in at over $1200. Naturally, most people can only afford the cheaper tickets as they look to watch one of their favourite teams.

How to Watch

Arsenal are yet to announce how fans can watch the Gunners’ pre-season tour in the summer of 2024. However, it is expected to be available to stream through the club's official website. In 2023, Arsenal charged £6.99 per game to stream friendlies or £15.99 for a pre-season pass.

It's an approach used by most clubs during the summer, with neither Sky Sports or TNT Sports holding the rights to pre-season matches. It means fans have to fork out more money, on top of crazy subscription prices, to watch their team prepare for the season. This section will be updated as soon as they announce details.

Related Arsenal's Record Against Top 6 Teams in the Premier League (2023/24) Arsenal have taken the Premier League title race to the final day, which has been helped by their stellar record against the 'Big Six'.

Importance of Pre-Season Tour

For fans of football, pre-season is often overlooked. Results don't mean anything — and that is true — but it's the underlying characteristics of pre-season which make it so important. It would be nearly impossible for a team in the Premier League to hit the ground running without several weeks beforehand to build fitness.

In the past two seasons, Arsenal have come narrowly close to Premier League glory. It's been heart-wrenching for their fans, but they will be determined to make sure they don't repeat that. They say sadness only makes success feel greater, particularly when you're going up against a state-funded club who have 115 charges next to their name,

Arteta wants to have his squad all but confirmed for the 2024 pre-season tour as he aims to add a striker, midfielder and left-back to the club, alongside a handful of outgoings. This would allow him to implement the new recruits into their tactics instantly, whilst it can never be underestimated how important character building within the squad is.