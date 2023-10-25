Highlights Arsenal boast some of the greatest legends the Premier League has ever seen, with the likes of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Mikel Arteta's arrival as manager has seen the Gunners move on an upward trajectory with a young and thrilling squad.

Amid the prospects of more cups and trophies on the way, a few of these Arsenal stars could be the next set to get a statue at the Emirates.

Arsenal supporters have been treated to watching some of the game's greats in recent years, with the likes of Thierry Henry,

Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires having graced the turfs of Highbury and the Emirates Stadium.

However, despite being one of English football's biggest names, Arsenal did endure somewhat of a dip during the 2010s, with the north London outfit going from regular title contenders, to dropping out of Europe at one point altogether. But now, under the tutelage of former player Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are once again sitting at the top table, with success having returned to the club.

With that improvement in performances on the pitch has come about a feeling of optimism off it. The Arsenal faithful once again have a squad they can be proud of, with a team of vibrant, hungry and exciting players ripping it up for the capital club. And as a result of this new era at the Emirates Stadium, we're getting to see the next generation of Arsenal heroes write themselves into the folklore of the club in real-time.

So in recognition of this, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the current Arsenal squad and predicted three players who might go on to earn legendary status at the club.

3 William Saliba

There is an argument to be made that had William Saliba stayed fit for the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign, Arsenal's two-decade-long wait to lift the Premier League title might've come to an end. Alas, an injury picked up in the second half of the season appeared to derail the Gunners' hopes of success, with Arteta's side looking like a completely different outfit in his absence.

It's something the numbers back up too. Arsenal's average goals conceded statistic jumped from under 1.0 per game, upwards towards the 2.0 mark, indicating the effect he had on their backline. Close to two metres in height, the Frenchman's impact since being dropped into the senior side has been colossal and it's made all the more impressive because of his tender age.

Saliba is just 22 years old, which means Arsenal will expect his best years as a professional to come at the Emirates Stadium, not least because the former Olympique de Marseille star recently penned fresh terms with the club. With his previous deal having been due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal prioritised tying Saliba down to a new contract, which he agreed on back in July 2023.

Reportedly pocketing around £10 million per year, the centre-back is now under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, which should protect the Gunners from any outside interest, following claims that Paris Saint-Germain were weighing up the possibility of a shock move. Now locked in as an Arsenal starter for the foreseeable future, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Saliba go on and validate himself as the greatest centre-back of his generation.

2 Bukayo Saka

Another one of Arsenal's title challengers from last season, Bukayo Saka might not be considered a Gunners legend right now, but the talented trickster is certainly on his way to achieving that status. At just 22-years-old, Saka has established himself as a favourite of the Emirates Stadium crowd, having featured over 190 times for the Gunners.

A scorer of close to 50 goals during his senior Arsenal career, not only is Saka one of the best academy products developed by the north Londoners, he's also one of the most promising young talents in world football. As per FBref, the London-born star ranks inside the top 10 per cent of wingers for progressive carries and touches in the opposition penalty box each 90, indicating his worth to Arteta's attack.

Unsurprisingly, Saka's performances for Arsenal during the 2022/23 campaign saw his market value rise astronomically, with the winger having enjoyed the fifth-biggest leap in valuation across European football last year. According to Transfermarkt, Saka's market value now eclipses the nine-figure barrier, with the statistics database valuing the England international at around £104 million.

Of course, the chances of Arsenal selling Saka are incredibly slim, not least because he recently penned a new contract which should keep him at the Emirates Stadium for the majority of his professional career. Agreeing on fresh terms with the capital club last May, Saka's new deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

With all of that in mind, Saka has every chance of writing himself into the history books at Arsenal and taking his spot alongside the legends of the club.

1 Declan Rice

Perhaps a bold shout to suggest a player who only joined the club in the recent summer transfer window might one day be considered a club legend, but such has been the start to life made by Declan Rice since joining from West Ham United, the midfielder is heading in the right direction.

Arriving from the Hammers as part of an arduous £100 million transfer saga, Rice was parachuted straight into the Arsenal starting-11, where he has made an immediate impact. The highlight of his early Gunners career being the winning goal in a tight 2-1 clash against Manchester United in August, it's clear Rice has all the nutrients to become one of the great Arsenal midfielders.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano even named Rice in the top three 'best summer 2023 transfers', reiterating the belief that Arsenal had secured the services of an already-world-class talent. An established England international, Rice is now at a club where he can continue his development and possibly even help inspire his side to more silverware down the line.

Considered one of the best holding midfielders in world football, Rice could operate as the axis in the Arsenal midfield for the best part of the next decade, should the 24-year-old maintain his fitness and avoid any nasty injuries. If that proves to be the case, there's nothing stopping Rice from notching up hundreds of appearances for the club, while becoming one of the, if not the outright, best midfielders in Arsenal history.