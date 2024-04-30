Highlights Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

With his current deal set to expire in the summer, the Gunners have made an effort to tie him down.

The Italian midfielder has attracted interest over the last few months.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is now set to be offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, The Athletic's David Ornstein has now confirmed.

The Italian international has become a key player for the Gunners this season, even despite not being a guaranteed starter for Mikel Arteta's side. When needed, the 32-year-old has stepped in and provided more control in the middle of the park, and with his contract expiring this summer, his future was uncertain.

Jorginho Offered New Arsenal Deal

He's expected to sign the contract

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Jorginho has been offered a new contract and he's expected to sign on the dotted line at the Emirates Stadium. Losing the experienced midfielder for nothing in the summer certainly wouldn't have been ideal considering the contributions he's made to the team this season.

Jorginho's agent recently discussed his client's future in north London, suggesting that it was his priority to hold talks with Arsenal. He also failed to rule out the possibility of returning to Italy, but it looks as though he's staying put for now...

“We will discuss with Arsenal about his contract being due to expire in June, it’s our priority. Arsenal have fantastic group and we will see if they need him for next season. Returning to Italy? Why not? One day maybe."

As the ex-Napoli midfielder gets older, it wouldn't be a major surprise for him to contemplate a return to his homeland before retiring. Jorginho may desire more playing time given his limited starts under Arteta this season. However, the Spanish manager is more than likely keen on retaining him for his valuable experience in the midfield.

Jorginho is currently competing with Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park, so it's hardly a shock that he's not starting every single week. With the Gunners competing in multiple competitions, having a player capable of stepping in when required will be invaluable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have secured 2.39 points per game in the Premier League when Jorginho is on the pitch.

Thomas Partey's Future is Uncertain at Arsenal

The Gunners have a decision to make

Thomas Partey's contract is also a topic that is likely to be discussed by Arsenal in the coming months. With his deal expiring next summer, the Gunners have a decision to make regarding his future. The north London outfit could be forced to sell him in the transfer window, or risk losing him for nothing.

Ornstein previously revealed that he expects one of Partey or Jorginho to head through the exit door when the market opens later this year. With Jorginho set to sign a new contract, it could be Partey who is offloaded.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt