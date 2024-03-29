Highlights The North London Derby atmosphere significantly impacts results, with away teams rarely winning.

Arsenal last won at White Hart Lane in 2015 before stunning Spurs in 2023, showcasing the historic rivalry between the teams.

Winning in N17 is crucial for Arsenal to achieve Premier League success under Mikel Arteta.

The North London Derby is one of the greatest and most dramatic matches in world football. Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur immediately makes fans' ears prick up, as the realisation that the hatred and passion between the two fanbases is about to transcend onto the pitch.

There are very few matches in the world that can replicate the atmosphere of a North London Derby — and it plays a major impact on the result. The away team rarely wins at their opponent's ground; Tottenham last won at the Emirates Stadium in 2018, whilst, before 2023, Arsenal hadn't conquered N17 since 2015.

Due to this, GIVEMESPORT has gone through Arsenal's last 10 matches at Spurs (or Wembley due to their temporary relocation). If the Gunners want to win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta, they'll need to win in N17.

Arsenal's last 10 matches away to Tottenham 15th January 2023 Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal 12th May 2022 Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal 6th December 2020 Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal 12th July 2020 Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal 2nd March 2019 Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal 10th February 2018 Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal 30th April 2017 Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal 5th March 2016 Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal 23rd September 2015 Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal 7th February 2015 Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

7th February 2015

Almost ten years ago, Arsenal were still managed by Arsene Wenger, whilst their bitter rivals were undergoing a transformation with Mauricio Pochettino as manager — and the derby between the two teams showcased the changing of the guard. Tottenham won 2-1, through two goals from - at the time - England's most exciting wonderkid. Out of the blue, Harry Kane was on fire, firing Spurs' to glory against the Gunners. His second goal, which proved to secure victory, saw him leap high in the air after latching onto Nabil Bentaleb's cross, before guiding a powerful header into the full corner — one of Spurs' greatest moments.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Kane ('56, '86) Arsenal goalscorers Ozil ('11)

Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal

23rd September 2015

2015 was the last time Arsenal won at White Hart Lane — and when we say that, we mean the old, traditional ground. It came in the third round of the League Cup as Frenchman Mathieu Flamini pulled out one of his best performances in a Gunners' shirt to secure victory. Both of his goals, one either side of the half, saw Arsenal walk away victorious, whilst the travelling vocal support clashed with the police. In the end, the victory didn't mean much as they failed to win the League Cup, but they will always have the memorable scenes from this match.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Chambers OG ('56) Arsenal goalscorers Flamini ('26, '78)

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal

5th March 2016

In 2016, both Arsenal and Tottenham were dreaming of Premier League glory. Remarkably, relegation favourites Leicester were top of the table, with the two London-based sides trying to chase them down. At the start of March 2016, the draw between them helped neither side. The visitors took the lead through Aaron Ramsey, but it then quickly changed. Francis Coquelin was sent off at the start of the first half, before Toby Alderweireld and Kane scored within three minutes of each other to give Spurs the lead. Kane's goal remains one of the greatest in North London Derby history. However, in traditional fashion, Spurs blew their lead as Alexis Sanchez equalised for ten-man Arsenal.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Alderweireld ('60), Kane ('62) Arsenal goalscorers Ramsey ('39), Sanchez ('76)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

30th April 2017

The North London Derby in 2017 marked the final-ever match between the two sides at White Hart Lane before it was knocked down. There was only ever going to be one winner. Tottenham were flying at the time, whilst Wenger's side were petering out disappointedly. Encapsulated by a raucous atmosphere and a dominant performance, Spurs cruised to a 2-0 victory through goals from teenage sensation Dele Alli and Kane. It guaranteed that they would finish above their bitter rivals, thus ending the dreaded day of 'St Totteringham's Day'. Spurs went on to finish second in their greatest Premier League season.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Alli ('55), Kane ('58) Arsenal goalscorers N/A

Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal

10th February 2018

With the North London Derby temporarily moved to Wembley as Spurs built their new ground, it was up to the club to replicate the raucous atmosphere of White Hart Lane. It wasn't as impressive, but it still played an impact, as they secured a 1-0 win in the first derby at the 'home of football'. Kane's header in the 49th minute secured victory in a relatively unentertaining match between the bitter rivals. It's one that doesn't live long in the memory, but it helped Spurs finish in the top four once again ahead of Arsenal. That will always feel good for Spurs fans.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Kane ('49) Arsenal goalscorers N/A

Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

2nd March 2019

In 2019, Spurs' golden era was coming to an end, whilst Arsenal under Unai Emery were the most inconsistent team around. At Wembley once again, no one managed to claim the bragging rights with a 1-1 draw full of drama. Kane equalised for Tottenham late on, but - in the dying seconds - the Gunners won a penalty. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up to try and seal victory, but Hugo Lloris produced an iconic save to stop the striker. Lucas Torreira was then sent off for the visitors in the 95th minute, as Spurs clung onto a point which proved pivotal to help them finish in the top four.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Kane ('74) Arsenal goalscorers Ramsey ('16)

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

12th July 2020

2020 was a weird time for everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic took place — and it also affected football. During a hot summer's day in England, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the North London Derby for the first time with one slight difference - no fans. It painted a unique picture as one of the world's biggest derbies had to go ahead without the passion that encapsulates it. In the end, Tottenham still used their home advantage to win as a late Alderweireld header saw them overturn a 1-0 deficit. In the process, they finished above their bitter rivals once again.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Son ('19), Alderweireld ('81) Arsenal goalscorers Lacazette ('16)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

6th December 2020

Just five months later, Tottenham hosted Arsenal once again in N17. There was a slight difference to the previous occasion with a small section of fans allowed to watch, albeit with social distancing in place. Under Jose Mourinho, Tottenham produced a classic performance. They were defensively assured and sprung danger on the counter-attack. Heung-Min Son scored a spectacular goal to open the scoring before Kane doubled their lead late on in the first half. It summed up Arteta's start to life as Arsenal manager, yet they backed him and it's paid off long-term.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Son ('13), Kane ('45) Arsenal goalscorers N/A

Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal

12th May 2022

The end of the 2022/2023 Premier League season saw a dramatic title race between Liverpool and Manchester City, yet the battle for top four between the North London rivals. Tottenham had to beat Arsenal in the derby to have any chance of finishing above them — and they did exactly that. Two goals from Kane and a second-half strike from Son secured victory in the first derby at their home in front of a sold-out crowd. It was one of the most memorable matches in the club's recent history, as it helped them finish above Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League.

Key Information Tottenham goalscorers Kane ('22, '37), Son ('47) Arsenal goalscorers N/A

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

15th January 2023

The most recent battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Arsenal win for the first time since 2015. Spurs were in freefall under Antonio Conte — and it was clear the Italian would eventually leave. Meanwhile, the Gunners were the best team in the country. Even home advantage couldn't help Spurs as Arteta's side cruised to a 2-0 victory thanks to an own-goal from Lloris and a precise strike from Martin Odegaard. The main talking point came as a home fan attacked Aaron Ramsdale post-match in sour scenes that will unfortunately never be forgotten.

