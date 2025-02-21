Arsenal could look to complete one of the deals of the summer with a potential move for Real Madrid prodigy Endrick, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad at the Emirates Stadium - and the Gunners are 'willing' to make a huge offer that could convince the Spanish giants to let the attacker leave.

Endrick signed for Real in the summer, despite originally reaching an agreement with Palmeiras in December 2022. However, he's played just 23 times for the La Liga champions, scoring five goals, and with the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe all featuring ahead of him, he's struggled for minutes - which could see Arsenal pounce.

Report: Arsenal 'Willing' to Make Endrick Offer

The Real Madrid youngster hasn't garnered much game time this season

The report by Fichajes states that with Endrick having only played a few games for Real Madrid, his future is generating debate after failing to muster enough playing time on the pitch under Carlo Ancelotti. As a result, Premier League teams have shown an interest in his services, with Arsenal appearing as the 'main candidates' to land his services.

Endrick's La Liga statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =14th Goals 1 =7th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Expected Goals 1.12 10th Match rating 6.17 18th

A €60million (£50million) proposal is being prepared by Arteta's side, with Endrick being dubbed as 'one of the most promising players in the world', according to the report - but with competition fierce at the UEFA Champions League holders, Madrid's established stars are keeping him out of contention.

Endrick knows that he must fight for every opportunity, and so a loan, or even a loan with an option to buy, could be alternatives to ensure that his development isn't stifled in the Spanish capital. Arsenal are closely following his development, and believe that he would fit into their style of play in the Premier League under the Spanish boss.

Arteta is also looking for a squad with attacking depth having seen Bukayo Saka injured, and as a bet for the future, Arsenal would be willing to make a huge offer to convince the La Liga club to let him leave - alongside a potential move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick has three goals in 13 caps for Brazil.

The final decision will be at Madrid's descretion as they will have to evaluate whether Endrick has a place in their squad, or whether his departure will be best for his development. Arsenal's interest is firmly on the table though, and it could be a move worth keeping an eye on.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-02-25.

