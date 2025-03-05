Arsenal are eyeing a major summer move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios and are prepared to spend €100m (£83m) on the 21-year-old, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners have reportedly identified Barrios as an alternative to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi should a move for the Spaniard fall through and are closely monitoring his progress in La Liga.

Barrios has established himself as a key player in Atletico’s squad this season, and his progress has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League, with multiple clubs keeping tabs on his development.

The midfielder has a €100m release clause in his contract, and Arsenal are reportedly willing to activate it if a deal for Zubimendi does not materialise.

Arsenal Eyeing Atletico’s Pablo Barrios

Willing to pay release clause

According to Fichajes, Atletico are aware of the growing interest in Barrios and will not negotiate below his release clause – any interested club must meet the €100m fee.

Alongside Arsenal, Premier League sides Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool have also shown interest in the 'phenomenal' midfielder, who is under contract in Spain until June 2028.

Arsenal are keen to reinforce their midfield this summer, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho expected to depart as their contracts near expiry.

While reports previously suggested a deal for Zubimendi was close, GIVEMESPORT sources indicate the move for the Spanish midfielder is ‘not done yet’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barrios has made 28 appearances for Atletico this season, registering two assists.

Arsenal are preparing for a busy summer transfer window under Mikel Arteta, with a new first-choice striker their top priority.

The Gunners are also set to appoint Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, who will replace Edu following his surprise departure last year.

Pablo Barrios' Atletico Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,556

