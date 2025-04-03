Sporting are prepared to sanction a Viktor Gyokeres sale in the region of €70m this summer, with new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta keen on the Swedish striker.

Gyokeres has scored 42 goals in as many games this season and is expected to leave his current surroundings this summer. He has a pact with the Portuguese club that he can leave for €30m less than his €100m release clause.

Arsenal have the 26-year-old high in their thinking as they search for a new No.9. They could face competition from Chelsea, who have explored Gyokeres in the past. Saudi dealmakers are also alert to his situation, and Sporting would welcome an approach in the hope of driving up hi