Arsenal's priority in the next few weeks is to extend the contract of central defender William Saliba, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview.

Saliba's current deal expires in June 2024 and after an extremely impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, one which saw Arsenal's title challenge fail in his absence, it's clear that the player holds all the cards heading into the summer.

Arsenal news - William Saliba

A contract offer from the club was rejected by the player and his agent in January, as per ESPN, with the two parties apparently some way apart on the proposed salary on offer. There has been no update since, so it is unclear whether the club has made any progress in talks.

The Gunners will have to up their offer or risk losing their star central defender, rated at €80m (£70m) by CIES. At 22, Saliba is capable of getting even better and will have top clubs from around Europe circling should there be any hint of his availability. There is a chance, albeit a small one, that Saliba refuses talks entirely and winds down his contract to leave on a free transfer - therefore ensuring a bumper payday and his choice of elite clubs next year.

Given the season Arsenal have just had, however, there is no reason why he should want to leave the club.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Saliba?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The next priority for Arsenal is going to be William Saliba because they want William Saliba to sign a new deal. It's going to be an important part of the next weeks for Arsenal to continue the conversations and to extend the contract of William Saliba."

How important is Saliba to Arsenal?

Arsenal's defence has been severely weakened since Saliba was injured during Arsenal's last-16 Europa League penalty shootout defeat against Sporting on March 16.

The Frenchman's pace, reading of the game and ball-playing ability were integral to the team and it was no surprise that Arsenal's performances dipped considerably once he was replaced by Rob Holding in the centre of defence.

In a strange way, Saliba's injury has probably strengthened his bargaining position with the club, as it has only served to highlight how crucial he is to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta - despite this being his first full season with the club after three consecutive loans to Ligue 1.

In short, Arsenal should meet whatever demands the player has: finding another William Saliba would cost them far, far more.