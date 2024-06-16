Highlights Arsenal 'in talks' with PSG for forward Xavi Simons, a move that could potentially help boost their squad for the 2024/25 season.

Simons, who had a successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, is drawing interest from multiple clubs, including Manchester United for his versatile playing style.

Arsenal is also eyeing Everton's Amadou Onana as a replacement for Thomas Partey in the midfield.

Arsenal, among many other clubs in Europe, have contacted Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Xavi Simons, according to a report from L’Equipe, in a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

After falling two points short last time out, there is a growing concern that the Gunners may not have the firepower to pip perennial winners Manchester City to the Premier League title, though the addition of someone of Simons’ ilk could help them get over the line.

According to The Athletic, there are a myriad of positions that Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team are targeting for reinforcements this summer and finding a deputy for Martin Odegaard and, even to an extent, Bukayo Saka could be the goal this summer for the Spanish tactician.

Man Utd also interested in the Dutchman

A La Masia academy product, Simons moved to PSG in 2021 in search of more senior minutes - but the French champions decided to send him out on loan to PSV Eindhoven and his homeland is where he really became a household name.

In a bid to bolster their attacking ranks over the coming months, Simons has emerged on their radar, according to French publication L’Equipe. Alongside Manchester United, the versatile forward - who's able to play centrally or on either flank - is a name on plenty of clubs' shortlists this summer.

The Ligue 1 behemoths are not inclined to sell the 21-year-old gem this summer and, instead, are leaning towards sending him out for another loan spell for the second season on the bounce.

Simons, Odegaard, Saka - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Simons Odegaard Saka Minutes 2,675 3,104 2,937 Goals 8 8 16 Assists 11 10 9 Pass success rate (%) 82 86.8 83 Dribbles per game 2.6 1.1 1.4 Key passes per game 2.5 2.9 2.6 Overall rating 7.58 7.37 7.67

L’Equipe’s report suggests that any sale of the talismanic forward - described as 'unbelivable' by Arsenal icon Ian Wright - before January 2025 would require PSG giving PSV Eindhoven a hefty portion of the fee and, as a result, another loan stint is looking the most likely option.

The Dutchman plied his trade for RB Leipzig in 2023/24 and weighed in with 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, proving himself to be the difference-maker in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simons notched the joint second-most assists in the Bundesliga in 2023/24 (11) - two behind the tally leader Alejandro Grimaldo.

Amadou Onana ‘Monitored’ By the Gunners

Club searching for Partey replacement

Another position in which Arsenal are keen to boost in the coming weeks and months is central midfield, especially on the back of Thomas Partey’s departure. Declan Rice’s £105 million arrival from West Ham United last summer saw the Gunners’ midfield go from strength to strength - but could an extra midfielder be the final piece of the puzzle?

Everton’s Amadou Onana could be the answer to Arteta’s problems. The former Lille man has proven to be up to the task of the Premier League and has piqued the interest of a host of clubs across Europe after yet another impressive season under Sean Dyche.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed the latest on Arsenal’s interest in the gangly Belgian, insisting that they are currently ‘monitoring’ his situation. Although a formal approach is yet to be made by the north Londoners, Onana’s employers are expecting movement in the near future.