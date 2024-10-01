Arsenal host PSG in the Champions League in a battle between arguably two of the biggest teams never to have won the competition. The Gunners relied heavily on goalkeeper David Raya to end their last game in the tournament without conceding in a 0-0 draw at Atalanta, but will now be looking to leave their mark on the Parisians in North London and make a statement in Europe's most elite competition.

Arsenal come into the game after a late comeback saw them triumph 4-2 over Leicester City at the weekend. Meanwhile, PSG sit top of Ligue 1 on goal difference, ahead of Monaco, after a 3-1 home win over Rennes. They will travel without France international Ousmane Dembele after a fallout with club manager Luis Enrique.

The two clubs have only ever faced each other four times, with the two sides drawing three time and the only victory going to Arsenal - via a Kevin Campbell goal to nothing in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final second leg. The Gunners would welcome a similar result on Tuesday night.

Arsenal vs PSG Result Odds

Arteta's side go into the game as favourites

The Gunners are favourites to turn PSG over, with a Gunners victory set at 8/11. PSG are set at 18/5 to gain their first win over Arsenal. A draw, which has been the prominent result when the two have met in the past, is priced at 3/1.

Arsenal games have been full of late excitement in recent weeks. No sooner were they involved in a gripping draw at the Etihad against Manchester City, they found themselves drawing 2-2 with Leicester into injury time, before forcing goals in the ninety-fourth and ninety-ninth minute to gain a vital victory.

The Gunners could welcome new signing and Euro 2024 winner Mikel Merino into the squad after a shoulder injury. Other than Dembele being removed from the squad, PSG are facing serious injury problems. Lucas Hernandez won't be back from a knee ligament injury until December, while it is reported by the Mirror that summer Desire Doue has an ankle problem, winger Marco Asensio has a thigh injury and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is unlikely to be fit.

Arsenal vs PSG - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Arsenal Win 8/11 1.73 -138 Draw 3/1 4.00 +300 PSG Win 18/5 4.60 +360

Arsenal vs PSG Scoreline

Can Arsenal take advantage of injury-hit PSG?

Despite the Gunners being favourites, the bookmakers' most likely score is a 1-1 draw, with Arsenal taking a 1-0 win being priced at 7/1.12/1 is offered on a scoreless draw and for a 3-0 Arsenal victory.

The lowest price for a PSG win is 14/1 for a one-nil victory. Their last win in England was in 2021, when goals from Lionel Messi and Idrissa Gueye inspired a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad. The current iteration of PSG have less star power, but they do boast Fabien Ruiz, who was instrumental in Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

Arsenal vs PSG - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 13/2 7.50 +650 Arsenal win 1-0 15/2 8.50 +750 Arsenal win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 0-0 14/1 15.00 +1400 PSG win 1-0 14/1 15.00 +1400

Arsenal have been among the goals in all competitions other than the Champions League this season, but the bookies are having this as a game of no more than three goals within the 90 minutes of play.

Arsenal vs PSG Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/25 1:04 -2500 Under 0.5 9/1 10:00 +900 Over 1.5 2/9 1.22 -450 Under 1.5 3/1 4.00 +300 Over 2.5 7/10 1.70 -143 Under 2.5 21/20 2.05 +105 Over 3.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Under 3.5 2/5 1.40 -250 Over 4.5 15/4 4.75 +375 Under 4.5 2/13 1.15 -650 Over 5.5 8/1 9.00 +800 Under 5.5 1/20 1.05 -2000

Arsenal v PSG Goalscorers

Saka tipped as potential scorer

Bukayo Saka is tipped to score anytime at 15/8. PSG's Randal Muani is priced at 3/1 to score at anytime despite his record of just 11 goals in 47 matches for the French club.

The Gunners have had 10 different goalscorers in all competitions so far this season, with goals being shared out between strikers, midfielders and defenders. Put simply, they carry a threat all across the field that PSG will need to be wary of.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs PSG Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Bukayo Sako 5/1 6.00 +500 15/8 2.88 +188 Kai Havertz 5/1 6.00 +500 17/10 2.70 +170 Gabriel Jesus 11/2 6.50 +550 2/1 3.00 +200 Leandro Trossard 6/1 7.00 +600 11/5 3.20 +220 Gabriel Martinelli 13/2 7.50 +650 5/2 3.50 +250

Arsenal's goals have been well spread, but given his start to the season, Leandro Trossard does represent good value for first goalscorer or a scorer at any time.

PSG Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Bradley Barcola 7/1 8.00 +700 1/4 1.25 -400 Randal Muani 15/2 8.50 +750 3/1 4.00 +300 Lee Kang-in 10/1 11.00 +1000 9/2 5.55 +450 Ibrahim Mbaye 10/1 11.00 +1000 9/2 5.55 +450

Despite their injury problems, Bradley Barcola is still on goal scoring form, while South Korean international Lee Kang-in got a goal in the 3-1 win over Rennes.

Arsenal vs PSG Prediction and Best Bets

The Gunners to sneak it

Mikel Arteta will have Arsenal well drilled for the PSG game. While PSG will be similarly well organised, Arsenal may well have too much quality for the French outfit over the course of 90 minutes. With a wealth of attacking players and being very dangerous on set pieces, Arsenal could well win this game by a single goal.

Arsenal to win - 8/11

Less than 1.5 goals - 2/9

Gabriel Martinelli to score first - 13/2

All odds via William Hill.