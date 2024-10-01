Key Takeaways Arsenal took control with first-half goals from Saka and Havertz against PSG.

Timber was rested as the job seemed done by half-time for Arsenal.

Donnarumma needed to be on guard for PSG against Arsenal's set pieces.

Arsenal did their work in the first half to see off PSG who have yet to ever beat the Gunners. Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka enabled the home side to control the game and allow PSG to come on to them. At times PSG had their fair share of possession, and hit the post, but it felt as if Arsenal were toying with them, aware they always had an extra gear to click into.

PSG saw even more of the ball in the early stages of the second half, but they weren't able to prevent Arsenal creating chances, with Martinelli have a decent opportunity to make it three-nil to the Gunners. It made for a good game for the neutral as PSG committed bodies forward, with Joao Neves hitting the crossbar, which gave the visitors some hope going into the last 25 minutes, but it wasn't enough to stop Arsenal winning.

Arsenal Statistics PSG 5 Shots on target 2 1 Shots off target 7 65% Possession (%) 35% 1 Corners 5 8 Fouls 8

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Seemed over the injury scare he had after the thrilling draw with Manchester City, but given the way game played out Arsenal probably could have afforded to rest their number one for this fixture.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10

With the job seemingly done at half-time, Timber was substituted at half-time and now seems to be an integral part of Arteta's starting line-up plans.

William Saliba - 6/10

As part of one of European football's best centre-back partnerships, Saliba looked pretty comfortable throughout.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Again, proved a real threat in the air from set pieces, while never being truly tested in his position at the heart of the defence.

Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Now well bedded in for the Gunners, Calafiori looks every inch the Arteta Arsenal player - did have one near sloppy moment early in the second half when he appeared for a moment he might bring down his opponent for a penalty, this was an otherwise comfortable evening for the Italian.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Looked very solid in the middle of the park, PSG found it difficult to get free of the big Ghana international.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice already feels like he has been playing in an Arsenal shirt his entire life. Always looking for the ball and proving in the midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Had several efforts on goal and may have felt he should have scored in the second-half, but did at least provide a threat for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Another goal for the England regular, when he put in a cross from a free kick into the corridor of uncertainty around the six-yard box which found its way into the net.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

For so long he was mocked for his lack of goals, Havertz is quietly becoming a reliable goalscorer for Arsenal, arriving in the box to head in with the perfect centre-forward goal.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Went on a nice run before dropping in an enticing cross for Harvertz to open the scoring, Trossard is another who looks very comfortable in an Arsenal jersey.

SUB - Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

An efficient if not spectacular performance.

SUB - Mikel Merino - 6/10

Came on to great applause for his debut.

SUB - Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Looked to be direct in on PSG's goal in his cameo appearance.

SUB - Myles Lewis-Skelly - 5/10

Came on late in injury time.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Fast tracked back into the team after an injury, with PSG needing his size to defend Arsenal's set pieces, had to be on his guard this evening.

Nuno Mendes - 5/10

Was kept busy for Arsenal's attackers, like many other PSG players, may now feel they started the game as the began the second half.

Willian Pacho - 6/10

Remained focused at the back alongside Marquinhos, but was up against it after the half-time deficit.

Marquinhos - 6/10

Did what he could to lead his troops, but will reflect on what might have had they had more intent from the first whistle.

Achraf Hakimi - 5/10

Tried to show some industry down the flank, but at times didn't know whether to stick or twist.

Vitinha - 5/10

A lot was resting on his shoulders for PSG in the centre of the part, but was taken off with 25 minutes to go.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Looked better in the second half, when he no doubt realised PSG had nothing to lose.

Joao Neves - 7/10

Good composure and touch and was unfortunate to see his second-half strike hit the crossbar.

Desire Doue - 5/10

Perhaps not fully fit having an ankle problem prior to this game, he put in a shift before coming off.

Bradley Barcola - 5/10

Not able to show the goalscoring abilities he showed in PSG last game.

Lee Kang-In - 7/10

Looked dangerous at times, particularly when Arsenal took their foot off of the gas in the early part of the second-half.

SUB - Fabien Ruiz - 5/10

The Euro 2024 star wasn't able to make a significant impression when coming on with 25 minutes to go.

SUB - Randal Kolo-Muani - 5/10

Not able to get into the game.

Man of the Match

Kai Havertz

There was a time when some blamed Kai Havertz for Arsenal not winning the title last year, mainly because they saw him as a luxury player masquerading as a striker. The numbers stacked up at first, he probably didn’t score enough goals, but he’s now become a key player for Mikel Arteta, working hard up front to hold the ball up and win free kicks, not to mention scoring a growing number of goal. The headed goal he scored against PSG was very much in the shape of an old-fashioned striker, getting in front of the keeper to head home a Trossard cross.