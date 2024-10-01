Arsenal are gearing up for their second game of the UEFA Champions League campaign as they host Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners drew their opening match of their European campaign against Atalanta, while PSG secured a 1-0 victory over Girona thanks to a late own goal.

Mikel Arteta's side produced an underwhelming performance away in Italy, perhaps fortunate to come away with a point after Mateo Retegui missed a second-half penalty. Luis Enrique's men also had luck on their side as they struggled to break down a resolute Girona side, but they secured the three points in the dying seconds as goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga spilt a Nuno Mendes cross into his own net.

Arsenal Team News

Odegaard and Merino not expected to return

Arsenal faced Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend, and Arteta was without a host of key players for the clash at the Emirates Stadium. Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino were among those to miss out, while rumours surfaced after the match that Riccardo Calafiori was 'in tears' due to a potential injury.

Odegaard and Merino have both been on the treatment table over the last few weeks, with the latter still yet to make his debut for the club after signing in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Martin Odegaard Ankle/Foot 19/10/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf/Shin/Heel 19/10/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 19/10/2024 Mikel Merino Shoulder 05/10/2024 Ben White Knee 01/10/2024 Kieran Tierney Thigh No return date

Arteta on Arsenal's injury problems

Speaking ahead of the PSG clash, Arteta confirmed that he wasn't expecting the majority of his players who have recently been on the sideline to return for this game. The Spanish manager also added that Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are in contention and they will have to review their situations.

"No big news. We have a training session later. We’re not expecting anyone to return. Those are the two players [White and Calafiori] that are in contention and we have to review today."

Arsenal's Predicted Starting XI

Kiwior to come into the side

With the likes of Merino and Odegaard not expected to return, we're unlikely to see too many alterations in midfield. Arteta has a decision to make on either side of defence due to doubts surrounding the fitness levels of both White and Calafiori, so it seems likely that Timber will retain his place.

With the Gunners having a hectic fixture schedule due to their participation in Europe, we might not see Arteta take too many risks when it comes to players who have recently been struggling. Their injury list means there isn't a lot of room for rotation, but we can expect a few changes from their win against Leicester at the weekend.

Expected Starting XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Partey, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Expected Substitutes Bench: Neto (GK), Porter (GK), White (DEF), Kacurri (DEF), Calafiori (DEF), Nichols (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Lewis-Skelly (MID), Jesus (FWD), Sterling (FWD), Butler-Oyedeji (FWD).

Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Ousmane Dembele is out

Rumours emerged on Monday morning that Ousmane Dembele and PSG boss Enrique had an argument after their game against Rennes on Friday night, so the Spanish manager opted to omit him from the squad to face Arsenal. PSG later published their squad that was set to travel to England for the game against Arsenal, and Dembele's name was nowhere to be seen.

PSG Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Presnel Kimpembe Achilles No return date Lucas Hernandez Knee 01/12/2024 Goncalo Ramos Ankle 15/11/2024

PSG Predicted Starting XI

Kolo Muani to come in

Against Rennes on Friday night, Randal Kolo Muani was forced to watch from the bench at the start of the match with Enrique opting for Lee Kang-in in a false nine role in attack. The South Korean international was impressive, but we could see a slight change in the forward line due to Dembele's commission.

Bradley Barcola was also a standout for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring twice, so there's a strong chance he keeps his place in the starting XI.

Expected Starting XI (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

Expected Substitutes: Donnarumma (GK), Tenas (GK), El Hannach (DEF), Skriniar (DEF), Zague (DEF), Beraldo (DEF), Mayulu (MID), Vitinha (MID), Doue (FWD), Asensio (FWD), Mbaye (FWD).

All injury data courtesy of Premier Injuries and Transfermarkt - correct as of 30/09/2024