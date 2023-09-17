Highlights Arsenal will face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stage, continuing their long-standing rivalry.

PSV appointed Peter Bosz as their new manager since their last meeting with Arsenal, adding a new element to the upcoming match.

Arsenal has a strong record against PSV, with three victories in their eight previous encounters, making them the favorite in this match.

Arsenal will take on PSV Eindhoven in their first round of the Champions League group-stage fixtures.

In total, Arsenal have played PSV eight times in over 20 years, across the Champions League and the Europa League.

The sides faced off against each other only last season when they were also drawn in the same Europa League group, which saw Arsenal come out on top just piping PSV to the top of the group, by only two points.

Since they last played each other less that a year ago, PSV have appointed Peter Bosz as their new manager, after previous manager Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned in June.

When do Arsenal play PSV?

The match takes place on Wednesday, September 20th with a kick-off time of 08:00 (in the UK)

Where will Arsenal vs PSV be played?

The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London which has a capacity of 60k.

Arsenal are yet to lose so far this season, winning two and drawing one of their three games.

Is Arsenal vs PSV on TV?

Yes, Arsenal vs PSV will be shown on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

For Sky Viewers the game will be shown on channel 410 and for Virgin Media viewers it will be shown on channel 527.

Watch every UCL match live by checking our Streaming and TV guide.

Can the game be streamed?

Yes, with the game being broadcast by TNT Sports the game will be available to stream on Sky Go and Discovery +.

These platforms can be accessed through mobiles/laptops/tablets.

What happened the last time they met?

As mentioned before, the sides ran into each other in last year's Europa League group stage, but in the second leg of their group stage tie the Dutch side were able to claim a shock victory at home, as they won 2-0.

Before the match, then manager van Nistelrooy was highly skeptical of his sides chances at victory, per Arsenal.

He said:

“In all likelihood, it is [going to be decided in their final group game].

"But we’re going for a miracle.

"If you win yourself and Bodo doesn’t win, then you’ll be there tomorrow. We all hope for that. But it may just be that the decision will not be made until next week in Norway.”

However, the Dutch managers skepticism paid off as it was a night to forget for first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, as his mistake on his European debut cost his side the opportunity to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Early in the second half, Joey Veerman gave his team the lead after his strike from 16 yards out found the back of the net.

Then later on in the second half Luuk de Jong headed home after Aaron Ramsdale missed his punch as the ball came in from a corner.

Despite losing embarrassingly the Gunners still had 70% possession, 15 shots compared to PSV’s eight and six corners as opposed to the home side's three, showing how wasteful they were.

Following the game Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment in his post-match press conference with Arsenal.

He said:

“Yeah, it’s the end of a long run.

“Today’s the first defeat after a long period. It’s time to reset, to analyse what happened.

“Congratulations to PSV - they were the better team and they deserved to win the game.

"There’s no question about that. We were nowhere near our level today, especially the way we competed.

“They were on top of that. Last week it was all ours and today it was very different. When that happens against top teams, it’s very difficult to win.

“Apart from any other aspects, today we were extremely poor.

“We have periods where we’ve been excellent and periods where we’ve suffered.

“Today I think it was very different, right from the beginning.

"Even though we had periods where we controlled the game, I didn’t feel that we had the threat and the aggression that we’ve been playing at.”

Arsenal vs PSV history:

Across their eight matches, Arsenal have won three, PSV have won two and their pair have drawn three times.

They first met in 2002 when famously Gilberto Silva scored after only 21 seconds, putting the game to bed inside the first minute, the Gunners would later go on to score three second-half goals thanks to legends Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry (who scored twice).

Unfortunately, for spectators every game since then between the pair has been relatively low-scoring compared to their first fixture, as only four goals were scored across the next four fixtures.

Additionally, no more than two goals have ever been scored between the sides since their first fixture.

All Meetings

Date Fixture Score Competition 25th September 2002 PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal 0-4 UEFA Champions League 12th November 2002 Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 0-0 UEFA Champions League 14th September 2004 Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 1-0 UEFA Champions League 24th November 2004 PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal 1-1 UEFA Champions League 20th February 2007 PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal 1-0 UEFA Champions League 07th March 2007 Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 1-1 UEFA Champions League 20th October 2022 Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 1-0 UEFA Europa League 27th October 2022 PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal 2-0 UEFA Europa League

Stats via 11v11

Arsenal group stage squad

The Gunners are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming group stages.

PSV group stage squad

Position Age Name Goalkeeper 30 Walter Benitez Goalkeeper 26 Joel Drommel Goalkeeper 39 Boy Waterman Defender 22 Shurandy Sambo Defender 23 Jordan Teze Defender 24 Armando Obispo Defender 31 Andre Ramalho Defender 22 Sergino Dest Defender 24 Mauro Junior Defender 25 Olivier Boscagli Defender 29 Phillipp Mwene Defender 33 Patrick Van Aanholt Midfielder 21 Malik Tillman Midfielder 25 Guus Til Midfielder 26 Jerdy Schouten Midfielder 24 Joey Veerman Midfielder 17 Tygo Land Forward 24 Noa Lang Forward 33 Luuk De Jong Forward 20 Ricardo Pepi Forward 22 Yorbe Vetessen Forward 22 Ismael Saibari

Via UEFA

Arsenal vs PSV team news:

Mikel Arteta will be without brand-new defensive signing Jurrian Timber after he ruptured his cruciate ligament in August, ruling him out until 2024.

Following the injury Arteta said: "Huge blow. Especially for him after just joining the club. To have the injury he has is a huge blow.

“We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident, but he's not going to be able to do it this season.

“We have to adapt. These things happen, unfortunately, and we have to move on."

Defensive midfielder Thomas Party has also sustained a groin injury that will keep him out for 6-weeks.

They will also be without backup midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who suffered and knee injury in January this year and has been ruled out of the last 29 games.

The away side could be without four players, after right-back Jordan Teze picked up a knock in early September.

They will also be missing defenders Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo and Fredrick Oppegard, who have all been ruled out since the beginning of the season.

Predicted lineup:

Arsenal predicted starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

PSV predicted starting XI: Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Schouten, van Aanholt; Til, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari Ben, Lang; de Jong

Match prediction:

Arsenal 3-0 PSV: Despite both sides claiming a victory over each other last season, an Arsenal side that has had a strong start to the season should be too much and be able to overpower PSV.