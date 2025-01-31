Arsenal are “pulling out all the stops” to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel with a deal for top target Ollie Watkins currently looking unlikely, reports the Mirror.

Having spent most of January looking for a striker, Arsenal’s search became all the more imperative when, earlier this month, Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Jesus’ absence means that Arsenal have Kai Havertz as their only senior striker. The German has struggled for consistency across the campaign and there are still questions asked about whether it is his best position. As such, it is unsurprising that recent reports have indicated that Arsenal are still pushing for a forward.

Arsenal Keen on Tel

The Gunners face major competition from other clubs

It was reported earlier this month that Mathys Tel wants out of Bayern Munich. The 'record-breaking' Frenchman has struggled for minutes under Vincent Kompany and as such, is seeking a new club in order to play more consistently.

Mathys Tel's 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 8 0 1 Champions League 3 0 0 DFB-Pokal 3 0 0

Arsenal’s primary striker target appears to be Ollie Watkins. They saw a £60 million bid rejected flat out by Aston Villa but are reportedly planning a second offer. Watkins may prove a tough, if not impossible, deal to pull off, given the Villans are set to sell Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr, meaning Watkins remains their out-and-out first choice.

In case the Gunners are unsuccessful in their efforts to sign the England international, then they will turn their attention to Tel. They are reportedly facing competition from fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea, but Arsenal may have the advantage.

Not only are the Gunners performing better in the league than their aforementioned rivals, but there is an evident pathway to immediate first-team football for Tel at the Emirates, given their striker struggles throughout the season. Chelsea and Manchester United, meanwhile, are both well-stocked up front, suggesting that Tel would perhaps have to settle for more rotation were he to move to either side.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/01/2025)