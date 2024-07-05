Highlights Arsenal are set to pursue a move for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori to strengthen their defence.

Calafiori is valued at €50 million by the Serie A club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta closing in on a new contract with Barcelona links pushed aside.

Arsenal are looking at bringing in Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori this summer as a means of bolstering their back line and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Mikel Arteta’s side are not the only team looking to snare the sought-after central defender.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba - widely regarded as two of the best defenders in world football - are currently Arteta’s first-choice centre-back pairing in north London, but that hasn’t prevented the Gunners looking to strengthen in defensive areas this summer ahead of an all-important season in which they will be gunning for the Premier League title once again.

Arsenal Latest: Riccardo Calafiori

Italian has ‘suitcase packed’ in anticipation of move

A defensive revelation for now-Juventus man Thiago Motta in 2023/24, Calafiori’s stratospheric rise from a lesser-known talent to being on the radar of plenty of clubs around Europe has continued to soar after an impressive campaign at Euro 2024 with Italy.

Left-footed, tall and agile - the 22-year-old is the perfect mold of modern defender and has been labelled as a "superstar" - a profile that happens to be all the rage nowadays, and Arsenal have thrown their name into the hat, with reports now suggesting that Calafiori has his ‘suitcase packed’ ahead of a move to England.

Related Riccardo Calafiori 'Open to Joining' Arsenal Arsenal are one of the sides who are pushing to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

TuttoMercatoWeb have insisted that Arsenal are now leading the race to land a deal for the five-cap Italy international, despite both Chelsea and Liverpool expressing their interest, with a deal expected to be struck between Bologna and Arsenal by - at latest - the weekend.

Valued at around €50 million (£42 million) thanks to his former club, Basel, receiving around 40/50 percent of any further fee, Arteta’s Arsenal are likely to fork out a similar figure to make the glittering youngster their first new face of the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori has played 129 club games at the senior level. In that time, he has notched nine goals and a further 13 assists from defence.

Sheth: Arsenal to Pursue Calafiori Deal in Coming Days

Gunners face competition for Italian

On Calafiori, the Sky Sports reporter suggested that Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the 2002-born ace, with a ‘number of clubs’ interested in luring him away from the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. Insisting that, to his knowledge, no club-to-club contact had not been made as yet, Sheth said:

“It's not only Arsenal who are interested in Riccardo Calafiori. There are a number of other clubs who would like to sign him as well. The information we have at the moment that club-to-club contact hasn't really been formalised as yet, but there's definitely an interest in the player. “And it is possibly one that Arsenal will pursue in the coming days and in the coming weeks as well. So, that's definitely an area that they're going to be looking at, Arsenal.”

Arteta Closing in on New Contract

As much as this summer is about on-the-pitch changes with a host of incomings and outgoings expected at the Emirates, tying Arteta down to fresh terms is also nearing the top of the Arsenal brass’ priority list.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard - who has just 12 months left on his current deal - is ‘getting closer’ to putting pen to paper on an extension after overseeing huge improvements in north London.

Mikel Arteta - Arsenal Managerial Career Appointed December 22, 2019 In charge until June 30, 2025 (expected) Matches 231 Wins 140 Draws 34 Losses 57 Points per match 1.97 Players used 59

There were early worries, following Xavi’s dismissal, that Arteta would be enticed by the prospect of joining Barcelona, but it was later revealed that the former Everton midfielder never held any intentions of swapping England for Spain.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 04/07/2024