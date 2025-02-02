Arsenal are pushing on signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

The Independent reporter hasn't given much detail, but has suggested on X that the Gunners are continuing to pursue a deal for the attacker who has seen moves to both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United collapse this month.

Tel snubbed a move to Spurs on Saturday despite the Lilywhites agreeing a £50m fee for the youngster, with Tel seemingly not convinced by the project on the white side of north London.

Meanwhile, an expected move to Manchester United was incredibly short-lived as news emerged of negotiations with Bayern collapsing.

That has lead some journalists, including Delaney, to suggest the path is now clear for Arsenal to swoop for Tel, who scored 10 goals in all competitions last season. Having already hinted at a potential Arsenal move earlier today, The Independent journalist has now claimed the Gunners are 'pushing' to get a deal completed.

He said on X:

"Arsenal are pushing on Tel, with the way potentially cleared as United can't strike deal with Bayern."

Arsenal are in need of attacking additions. The Gunners' lack of firepower was a major talking point heading into the season, and the discussion has been further fueled by long-term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Tel represents a signing who could contribute to the team immediately and offer plenty of longevity at just 19 years of age, but Bayern showed in their negotiations with United that they will not surrender him easily.