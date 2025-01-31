Arsenal are now going to push to sign either Benjamin Sesko or Dusan Vlahovic after their failed pursuit of Ollie Watkins, according to CaughtOffside.

Arsenal have spent most of January looking to reinforce their striker ranks. Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this month after suffering an ACL injury, leaving only Kai Havertz available for the Gunners up front. Much has been said of the struggles both have faced in trying to find consistent form.

Mikel Arteta’s side saw a £60 million bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins rejected earlier this week. While Unai Emery would have already been reluctant to let his starting striker go, the impending sale of Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr only makes the deal even less feasible for the Gunners.

As such, Arsenal have to turn their eyes elsewhere if they hope for reinforcements before the early February transfer deadline and it appears they have done just that.

Arsenal Pushing for Sesko or Vlahovic

Gunners want one to reinforce their attack

Having been firmly denied in their attempts to sign Watkins, Arsenal have now turned their attention elsewhere, with CaughtOffside reporting that both Sesko - who has "incredible speed" - and Vlahovic are appreciated by the North London side.

Now 25 years old, Vlahovic has been a Juventus player since 2022, when he joined them from Fiorentina. The Serbian international has been ever-present in the Juve team since arriving and helped fire them to a Coppa Italia trophy last season, which saw him play more Serie A games for the club than any prior campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Serie A 18 7 1 Champions League 7 4 1 Supercoppa Italiana 1 0 0 Coppa Italia 1 1 0

Vlahovic, though, may be open to a move after Juve signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman’s presence may limit Vlahovic’s minutes enough for the forward to consider a move to a club like Arsenal, who have a clear place for him in the team.

Sesko, meanwhile, has always been the priority for Arsenal, according to CaughtOffside. The RB Leipzig front man has garnered attention worldwide for his exceptional abilities as a forward and has a physical frame that, on paper, would suit the Premier League to a tee.

Leipzig have been eliminated from the Champions League at the earliest occasion, meaning that Arsenal may be able to sway Sesko into making a winter move for continued European football. Regardless of who they pursue, it is clear Arsenal are hoping for a new number nine before the deadline.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)